(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa on Thursday announced that it had finalized contracts for three orders with an aggregate value of about EUR5 billion with Amprion, one of Europe's leading transmission system operators, for two offshore grid connection systems, BalWin1 and BalWin2, and the DC34 onshore cable project.

The contracts, which have now been included in Prysmian's order backlog, follow Prysmian's selection as "preferred bidder" in August 2023.

This is the largest "contract package" in both value and cable kilometers ever awarded to Prysmian.

These three projects are part of Germany's overall plan to install 70 GW of offshore wind power by 2045 and will allow power generated in the North Sea to be transmitted to consumers in the country's western and southern regions.

Prysmian opened Thursday's session up 4.0 percent to EUR42.63 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.