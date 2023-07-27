(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Prysmian Spa on Thursday approved the group's consolidated results for the first half of the year, which closed with a net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders of EUR405 million compared with EUR259 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR8.00 billion from EUR7.94 billion in the same period last year. As the company writes in the note, "Significant progress in the execution of the ongoing interconnections and cabling of offshore wind farms enabled the Projects Business to report a significant acceleration in organic growth in the first half of the year, up about 24 percent. The utilities' rush to strengthen distribution networks, along with growing demand for cables for wind turbines and solar panels, supported the Energy business' organic revenue growth."

Adjusted Ebitda increased 26 percent to EUR878 million, "with the revenue ratio improving significantly to 11.0 percent from 8.8 percent in H1 2022.

"The Projects business benefits in particular from the more profitable mix of projects that entered the execution phase in H1 2023," the company wrote in the note.

Operating income rises to EUR636 million from EUR423 million in the first half of 2022.

Net debt at the end of June 2023 falls to EUR2.06 billion from EUR2.33 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Prysmian on Thursday trades in the green by 4.3 percent at EUR36.93 per share.

