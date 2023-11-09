(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Prysmian Spa has approved the group's consolidated results for the first nine months of 2023, a period that ended with net income increasing to EUR575 million from EUR431 million in the same period of 2022.

Group revenues amounted to EUR11.8 billion from EUR12.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022. "Decisive was the contribution of the Projects Business, which reported organic growth of 24 percent," the company note reads.

Ebitda increased to EUR1.19 billion, from EUR1.07 billion in the first nine months of 2022, "including net charges related to corporate reorganizations, net nonrecurring charges and other net nonoperating charges of EUR94 million, from EUR60 million in the first nine months of 2022," the company specifies in the released release.

Operating income rises to EUR890 million from EUR684 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Net debt at the end of September 2023 falls to EUR2.07 billion from EUR2.37 billion as of September 30, 2022.

The group confirms its full-year earnings forecast announced in July 2023. For the full year 2023, the group forecasts adjusted Ebitda in the range of

in the range of EUR1.57 billion and EUR1.67 billion -- up from EUR1.48 billion in 2022 -- and to generate cash flows (FCF before acquisitions and divestments) in the range of EUR550 million to EUR650 million.

Prysmian on Thursday trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR35.15 per share

