    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
Prysmian: new Submarine Power links in Turkey to connect Asia and Europe

06/18/2021 | 02:27am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN: NEW SUBMARINE POWER LINKS IN TURKEY TO CONNECT ASIA AND EUROPE

€140 M CONTRACT AWARDED BY TEIAS, THE TURKISH ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION

CORPORATION COMPANY

GROUP'S UNDISPUTED LEADERSHIP AND MARKET'S TRUST CONFIRMED ALSO FOLLOWING

THE SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION OF OTHER SUBMARINE LINKS ALONG THE SAME ROUTE

Milan, 18th June 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded a contract worth a total of around €140 million by the Turkish utility TEIAS for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of two high-voltage submarine power cable links, one between Europe and Asia, the other across the Izmit Gulf in Asia. The official contract signing ceremony is expected within June, followed by an immediate notice to proceed. The completion of both contracts is expected by 2023.

The first project - Dardanelles III - includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the third high-voltage submarine power cable link between Europe and Asia across the Dardanelles strait in Turkey. The cable link comprises a double circuit with a rating of 1,000 MW for each circuit and extends over a total route of 4,2 km (4 km submarine and 0,2 km land).

The second project - Izmit Gulf Crossing - includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a high-voltage submarine power cable link that will be installed nearby the Osman Gazi Bridge, in the Izmit Gulf, Turkey. The cable link comprises a double circuit with a rating of 1,000 MW for each circuit and covers a total route of 14 km (4 km submarine and 10 km land).

These projects will complement the other interconnections developed by Prysmian for TEIAS in the past years (Dardanelles II and Dardanelles I), thus qualifying the Group as a key player in executing infrastructural projects aimed at increasing the solidity of Turkey's power transmission grid and to ensure reliable and cost-effective power flows between Asia and Europe.

"We are very proud of being part of such important projects. These awards confirm Prysmian's undisputed leadership in the submarine cable system industry as a truly reliable and dedicated partner in the execution of turn-key complex projects," commented Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects, Prysmian Group. "This is a tangible sign of the Group's strong and acknowledged reputation and of the trust that the market places in us," he added.

Each power link includes two HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) 400 kV single-core cables with XLPE insulation and single wire armouring. The submarine cables will be produced at Prysmian's centre of excellence in Pikkala (Finland), while the land cables will be produced in Gron (France). Offshore installation operations will be performed by one of the Group's state-of-the-art cable laying vessels.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 28,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

VP Communication & Non-Financial Reporting

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Investor Relations Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

This press release is available on the company website at www.prysmiangroup.comand in the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information provided by Spafid Connect S.p.A. at www.emarketstorage.com.

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
