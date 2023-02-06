Prysmian partners with National Grid to upgrade UK electricity grid

(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa said Monday it has entered into a partnership with National Grid PLC to help improve Britain's power grid.

The power cable manufacturer said it has signed, through its U.K. subsidiary, a medium-voltage cable framework agreement with National Grid with a minimum duration of three years. National Grid is a multinational power and gas company based in London.

The medium-voltage cables will be supplied mainly from Prysmian's manufacturing plant in Wrexham, North Wales, and will help National Grid expand and modernize the grid by supporting increased demand.

Prysmian added that it has built a strategic relationship with National Grid over many years.

"The development of more reliable and smarter grid infrastructure for power transmission and distribution is critical to the integration of renewables," said Juan Mogollon, executive vice president of Prysmian's Energy division.

"Prysmian's ambition is to act as an enabler to accelerate the energy transition by supporting the development of greener and smarter power grids with innovative cabling technologies, ensuring higher performance, reliability and sustainability."

Prysmian's shares are down 1.2 percent at EUR36.96 each while National Grid shares are tied at 1,034.50 pence in London.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

