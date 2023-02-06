Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prysmian S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:06:38 2023-02-06 pm EST
37.72 EUR   +0.84%
11:22aPrysmian partners with National Grid to upgrade UK electricity grid
AN
06:10aPrysmian partners with National Grid to upgrade UK's electricity grid
AN
05:30aPrysmian S P A : Group partners with National Grid to upgrade UK's electricity grid
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prysmian partners with National Grid to upgrade UK electricity grid

02/06/2023 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa said Monday it has entered into a partnership with National Grid PLC to help improve Britain's power grid.

The power cable manufacturer said it has signed, through its U.K. subsidiary, a medium-voltage cable framework agreement with National Grid with a minimum duration of three years. National Grid is a multinational power and gas company based in London.

The medium-voltage cables will be supplied mainly from Prysmian's manufacturing plant in Wrexham, North Wales, and will help National Grid expand and modernize the grid by supporting increased demand.

Prysmian added that it has built a strategic relationship with National Grid over many years.

"The development of more reliable and smarter grid infrastructure for power transmission and distribution is critical to the integration of renewables," said Juan Mogollon, executive vice president of Prysmian's Energy division.

"Prysmian's ambition is to act as an enabler to accelerate the energy transition by supporting the development of greener and smarter power grids with innovative cabling technologies, ensuring higher performance, reliability and sustainability."

Prysmian's shares are down 1.2 percent at EUR36.96 each while National Grid shares are tied at 1,034.50 pence in London.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.58% 1040 Delayed Quote.3.67%
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. 0.94% 37.75 Delayed Quote.7.91%
All news about PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
11:22aPrysmian partners with National Grid to upgrade UK electricity grid
AN
06:10aPrysmian partners with National Grid to upgrade UK's electricity grid
AN
05:30aPrysmian S P A : Group partners with National Grid to upgrade UK's electricity grid
PU
02/01Prysmian Group - Ibiza-Formentera submarine cable interconnection
AQ
01/20Lists up; Saras nearly on annual high
AN
01/10Prysmian S P A : Group launches the Global Sustainability Academy
PU
01/05Europeans expected to fall after Fed minutes
AN
01/04Mib above 24,800 but oils hold back list
AN
01/04Europeans still up; bearish oil on Mib.
AN
01/04Europeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 935 M 17 293 M 17 293 M
Net income 2022 621 M 674 M 674 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 9 855 M 10 694 M 10 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 30 819
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,40 €
Average target price 37,35 €
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.7.91%10 694
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-14.32%5 896
NEXANS19.60%4 735
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION24.89%3 151
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.11.45%2 376
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.8.15%2 247