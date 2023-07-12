(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa has announced that it has signed a service level agreement with German-Dutch transmission system operator TenneT to provide nearshore and offshore inspection, maintenance and repair services for submarine cables transmitting high-voltage AC and DC power in the North Sea.

The services under the agreement, Prysmian specifies in a note, will be carried out in cooperation with N-Sea, a Dutch service provider that offers integrated subsea solutions and specializes in submarine cable detection, inspection, maintenance and repair, repair and installation, and unexploded ordnance identification and disposal services.

This new agreement, which applies to all cable links already in operation, will run for three years and has the option to be extended. It will cover about 4,000 km of TenneT's submarine cable systems located in the German and Dutch areas of the North Sea.

"We are pleased to provide TenneT with our 360-degree asset management services for submarine cables and contribute to the stable supply of clean energy to German and Dutch households. This Service Level Agreement is a further step forward in our long-standing relationship of trust with TenneT, confirming Prysmian's role as a reliable partner capable of ensuring stable electricity supplies," said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU of Prysmian Group.

Tim Meyerjürgens, COO of TenneT, said, "Offshore wind power is a key lever for a successful energy transition. As the largest investor and operator of offshore grid connections, we at TenneT are aware of our role of responsibility. That is why we are investing not only in urgently needed offshore expansion, but also in the long-term reliability of our offshore cable systems. We are pleased to have experienced partners like Prysmian and N-Sea by our side for this assignment."

This agreement is the latest in a series of contracts awarded by TenneT, which recently selected Prysmian for the two IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 grid connection projects in support of the Netherlands' "Routekaart 2030" plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions and meet the nation's carbon neutrality goals.

Prysmian is up 2.1 percent at EUR37.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.