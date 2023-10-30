(Alliance News) - Prysmian Group on Monday said it had signed an agreement worth about EUR900 million with Clean Path New York to provide submarine and terrestrial cable systems for one of the largest transmission infrastructure projects in the United States.

Under the agreement, Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, fabrication, installation, and testing of a 400-kV single-core high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system with XLPE insulation, subject to Clean Path New York issuing its notice to proceed in spring 2024.

Prysmian on Monday closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR34.33 per share

