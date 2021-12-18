Log in
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Prysmian wins $900 million of U.S. wind farm contracts

12/18/2021 | 08:07am EST
ROME (Reuters) - Prysmian has won two contracts worth a total of almost $900 million for work on two U.S. offshore wind farm projects, the Italian cable manufacturer said.

Both projects, which are subject to the finalisation of Prysmian's plans to build new production capacity in the United States, were awarded by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Under the $580 million Commonwealth Wind project, Prysmian will install submarine power cable links connecting the Commonwealth wind farm to the electricity grid in Massachusetts, delivering 1,200 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind farm capacity.

The cables are planned to be produced in a new plant to be built by Prysmian in Massachusetts, as well as in its existing plants in Arco Felice, Italy and Pikkala, Finland. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for 2027.

The other project, worth $300 million, will see Prysmian supply cabling to connect the 804 MW Park City offshore wind farm to the electricity grid in the state of Connecticut.

The cables will be produced in Arco Felice and Pikkala, with delivery and commissioning scheduled for 2026.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. -1.18% 47.91 Delayed Quote.5.41%
PARK CITY GROUP, INC. -0.71% 5.56 Delayed Quote.16.08%
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. -1.99% 31.57 Delayed Quote.8.56%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 285 M 13 807 M 13 807 M
Net income 2021 340 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2021 1 931 M 2 170 M 2 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 8 316 M 9 376 M 9 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 30 096
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,57 €
Average target price 34,60 €
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.8.56%9 376
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.69.93%9 583
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.101.76%5 430
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD101.08%4 076
NEXANS38.14%4 036
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-1.11%3 919