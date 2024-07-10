(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari met expectations and opened Wednesday's session on a moderate uptrend, with Prysmian again leading the way after yesterday's strong rally.

On the macro front, only China's inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May to be reported while, on the political side, the White House let it be known that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington to show "unwavering support" for Kiev.

"On Thursday afternoon, President Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyj to discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression," spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Tuesday in a briefing.

The FTSE Mib is up 0.1 percent to 33,894.14, the Mid-Cap is up 0.2 percent to 47,864.69, the Small-Cap is up 0.4 percent to 29,146.90, and Italy Growth is at a tie at 8,084.14.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 opened up 0.2 percent to 8,156.92, Paris' CAC 40 is tied at 7,509.55 and Frankfurt's DAX 40 gains 0.2 percent to 18,275.44.

On the Mib, Prysmian is still off to a good start, up 2.6 percent after its sharp rise on eve, with more than 213,000 pieces changed hands in a few minutes.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena gains 0.2 percent after concluding the placement of a EUR750 million issue of Social Conditional Pass Through European Covered Bonds with a maturity of 6 years to July 16, 2030, aimed at Italian and foreign institutional investors.

The issue garnered strong interest from Italian and foreign investors with orders exceeding the EUR1.2 billion threshold allowing the coupon to be set at the level of 3.3750 percent, at a re-offer price of 99.445 percent corresponding to a spread of 65 basis points over the 6-year mid swap rate, a spread lower than that of the bank's previous covered bond issue with a maturity of 5 years.

By contrast, it lost ground - by 1.3 percent - Banco BPM, which announced that it had completed a new issue of a EUR400 million Additional Tier 1 capital instrument with perpetual maturity and callable "callable" as of January 2031.

At the same time, the bank announced an offer to repurchase a perpetual bond with a total outstanding nominal amount of EUR400 million.

The bond, intended for institutional investors, was issued at par with a fixed coupon at 7.25 percent until July 16, 2031, payable semi-annually; should the issuer decide not to exercise the early redemption option, the coupon would be recalculated based on the 5-year euro swap rate at the time of the recalculation date, increased by a spread of 455.3 bps, and would remain fixed for the next five years.

Iveco Group gives up 1.1 percent after reporting the purchase of 320,000 shares, made between July 1 and July 5, at an average price of EUR10.4174, for a total consideration of EUR3.3 million.

On the mid-cap, ACEA and Ariston Holding rise immediately, up 2.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

At the bottom are Piaggio and Fincantieri, with respective declines of 2.6 percent and 1.6 percent.

Up 0.6 percent was Juventus, which reached an agreement with ACF Fiorentina for the outright sale of the rights to the sports performance of footballer Moise Bioty Kean. The sale comes for a consideration of EUR13 million, payable in four years, plus variable premiums of up to EUR5 million.

The company said the deal generates a positive economic impact on the current year of EUR2.3 million, net of ancillary charges.

Among small-cap companies, Avio rises 2.4 percent at the start after reporting that the Ariane 6 launcher successfully made its maiden flight taking off from the French Guiana Space Center, placing multiple payloads into orbit.

Avio is contributing to the Ariane 6 program by providing P120C solid-propellant boosters and liquid-oxygen turbopumps for the Vulcain 2.1 main stage motor and the Vinci upper stage motor. The P120C engines have performed very well. In the future, Avio will continue to supply P120C boosters that will be used in a two configuration as for this flight or a four configuration to carry larger loads.

Landi Renzo gains 7.4 percent. The company has received approval from the banking class to reshape its medium- and long-term financing agreements as part of a capital strengthening operation.

The operation involves the entry of the Fondo Salvaguardia Imprese, promoted by MIMIT and managed by Invitalia into Landi Renzo's shareholder base.

The entry of the new shareholder will take place through a EUR20 million reserved capital increase, promoted together with a further capital increase under option for a total of EUR25 million, guaranteed up to EUR20 million by the majority shareholder Green by Definition.

Landi Renzo received adherence from the banks contracting the pooled financing - Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit - to the proposed financial and capital optimization intervention.

Among the few SMEs traded, Mare Group gives up 0.6 percent despite the fact that the Improve research project, developed in collaboration with three industrial partners and the University of Salerno, in which Mare Group operates as the lead entity, has been approved by a decree of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

The three-year Improve project involves the creation of an artificial intelligence-based system useful for predicting the performance of certain operating variables during a production process in order to optimize costs and improve on-time responsiveness to specific market demands.

Alfonsino rises 4.0 percent after announcing on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Pro Srls, a company that owns the Flyfood brand specializing in the rapid delivery of home meals and products to more than 30 restaurants and pharmacies in the city of Jesi since 2017.

With this new partnership, Alfonsino will expand its territorial presence in the Marche region, further strengthening its position in the food delivery market. The partnership with Flyfood, which handled about 15,000 orders in 2023, will allow Alfonsino to activate the service in the city of Jesi, enriching the offer available on its app. Pro will work with Alfonsino so that, by a set date, all partners affiliated with Flyfood will become Alfonsino partners.

The agreement includes a monthly royalty on the transacted business generated in the city of Jesi for the next 36 months.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed Wednesday up 0.6 percent to 41,831.99, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7 percent to 2,939.36 and the Hang Seng gave up 0.2 percent to 17,494.24.

In New York, at Tuesday's close, the Dow lost 0.1 percent to 39,291.97, the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent to 18,429.29 and the S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent to 5,576.98.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands to USD1.0821 from USD1.0814 in Tuesday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2798 against USD1.2794 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude trades at USD84.12 per barrel from USD85.31 per barrel at Tuesday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,371.90 an ounce from USD2,360.78 an ounce last night.

Wednesday's macroeconomic calendar awaits the French current account, due out at 0845 CEST, and Italian industrial production, expected at 1000 CEST.

At 1110 CEST, a one-year BOT auction will be held while, in the afternoon, U.S. mortgage data will arrive, at 1300 CEST.

At the same time, OPEC's monthly report will arrive while at 1600 CEST it will be the turn of wholesale sales, followed half an hour later by crude oil stocks.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, no special events are expected.

