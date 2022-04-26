Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PS Business Parks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSB   US69360J1079

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
187.30 USD   -0.11%
04:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Investigates PS Business Parks, Inc.
PR
04/25Exxon Mobil, Lennox fall; Twitter, PS Business Parks rise
AQ
04/25SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Still Lower Despite Some Recovery in Late Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc.

04/26/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Blackstone Real Estate. Stockholders will receive $187.50 for each share of PS Business Parks stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.6 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of PS Business Parks, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/psb/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-ps-business-parks-inc-301533500.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
