Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PS Business Parks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSB   US69360J1079

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
187.44 USD   +0.03%
04:34pPS BUSINESS PARKS : Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc - Form 8-K
PU
04:20pPublic Storage to Pay $13.15/Share Special Dividend
MT
02:38pPublic Storage Declares $13.15/Share Dividend
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PS Business Parks : Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc - Form 8-K

07/22/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc.

GLENDALE, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 - Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of PS Business Parks, Inc. ("PSB") for $187.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion, including transaction expenses.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Blackstone's legal counsel. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Societe Generale served as Blackstone's financial advisors. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PSB and provided a fairness opinion to the PSB board of directors in connection with the transaction. Eastdil Secured acted as real estate advisor to PSB and also acted as a co-financial advisor to PSB. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as PSB's legal advisor.

The transaction was announced on April 25, 2022.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial-flex, and low-rise suburban office space. Located primarily in major coastal markets, PS Business Parks' 93 properties serve approximately 4,800 tenants in 27 million square feet of space as of June 30, 2022. The portfolio also includes 800 residential units (inclusive of units in-process). Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company's website, which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $298 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone's Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT, and Blackstone's European yield-oriented strategy. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

Contacts

Blackstone

Jillian Kary

(212) 583-5379

PS Business Parks

Adeel Khan

(818) 244-8080, Ext 8975

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
04:34pPS BUSINESS PARKS : Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition..
PU
04:20pPublic Storage to Pay $13.15/Share Special Dividend
MT
02:38pPublic Storage Declares $13.15/Share Dividend
DJ
07/20Blackstone draws over $24 billion commitments for latest real estate fund
RE
07/20Blackstone Real Estate Affiliates Close $7.6 Billion PS Business Parks Buyout
MT
07/20PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.(NYSE : PSB) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
07/20PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.(NYSE : PSB) dropped from S&P 1000
CI
07/20PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.(NYSE : PSB) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
07/20PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.(NYSE : PSB) dropped from S&P 400
CI
07/20PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.(NYSE : PSB) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 439 M - -
Net income 2021 449 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 5 179 M 5 179 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,63x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PS Business Parks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen W. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adeel Khan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Jerread Wright Vice President-Information Technology
Maria R. Hawthorne Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.0.00%5 179
EQUINIX, INC.-23.13%59 181
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.41%42 461
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-30.28%35 613
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-33.71%24 187
W. P. CAREY INC.1.00%15 985