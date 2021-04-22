Log in
    PSB

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
PS Business Parks, Inc. : Announces Election of Two New Directors

04/22/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Dan “Mac” Chandler, III and Irene H. Oh to the Board of Directors effective April 20, 2021.

Mr. Chandler, 53, has been the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer since April 5, 2021. Mr. Chandler previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Ms. Oh, 43, has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of East West Bancorp, Inc. and East West Bank (NASDAQ: EWBC) (“East West”), a bank holding company that operates over 120 locations in the U.S. and China, since January 2010. She held various leadership roles at East West since joining in 2004. Prior to joining East West, Ms. Oh held positions at Deloitte and Goldman Sachs. Ms. Oh serves on the board and the audit committee of the United Way Greater Los Angeles.

Ms. Oh holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art from California State University, Los Angeles and a Master of Accounting from University of Southern California and is a certified public accountant.

“We are pleased to welcome Mac Chandler and Irene Oh to the PS Business Parks Board of Directors,” said Ronald L. Havner, Jr., the Company’s Chairman of the Board. “With Mac’s deep experience in real estate investment and Irene’s extensive financial and banking expertise, they will both bring valuable perspective to our Board. I look forward to their expert advice and counsel as members of our Board of Directors.”

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of March 31, 2021, the Company wholly owned 27.8 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website, which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 433 M - -
Net income 2021 117 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 4 466 M 4 466 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 72,9%
Technical analysis trends PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 137,75 $
Last Close Price 162,46 $
Spread / Highest target -4,59%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Mac Chandler President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey D. Hedges Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
John W. Petersen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Kropp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.22.27%4 494
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.69%65 051
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.11%42 432
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.93%26 439
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.53%25 618
SEGRO PLC4.88%16 500
