Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PS Business Parks, Inc.    PSB

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PS Business Parks, Inc. : to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

01/29/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ420. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 9, 2021 at 800-839-9302, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 400, is a (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
05:30pPS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quart..
BU
01/19PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
BU
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS INC/CA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS IN : CA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS INC/CA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 20..
BU
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarte..
BU
2020PS BUSINESS PARKS INC/CA : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 410 M - -
Net income 2020 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 75,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 3 748 M 3 748 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,96x
EV / Sales 2021 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PS Business Parks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 128,25 $
Last Close Price 136,34 $
Spread / Highest target 1,95%
Spread / Average Target -5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Petersen President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & EVP
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Jeffrey D. Hedges Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joseph D. Russell Director & President-Public Storage
James H. Kropp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.2.61%3 748
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)3.37%65 778
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.3.84%40 588
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.10%24 334
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.96%22 757
SEGRO PLC0.84%15 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ