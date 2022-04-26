Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PS Business Parks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSB   US69360J1079

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
187.30 USD   -0.11%
04:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Investigates PS Business Parks, Inc.
PR
04/25Exxon Mobil, Lennox fall; Twitter, PS Business Parks rise
AQ
04/25SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Still Lower Despite Some Recovery in Late Monday Trading
MT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates PS Business Parks, Inc.

04/26/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PS Business Parks, Inc. ("PSB" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $187.50 in cash for each share of PSB common stock owned. The transaction is valued at $7.6 billion

If you own PSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psb 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) PSB's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $187.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates PSB's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. 

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-ps-business-parks-inc-301533479.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
