  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PS Business Parks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSB   US69360J1079

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 03:56:40 pm EDT
187.51 USD   +0.67%
03:45pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds BKI, PSB, LHCG, and NLSN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05/17INVESTIGATION NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PSB, GTYH, MN, FSI
PR
05/17PS BUSINESS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of PS Business Parks, Inc. - PSB
BU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BKI, PSB, LHCG, and NLSN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/20/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BKI by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, BKI shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share of BKI common stock owned in a mix of cash (80%) and stock (20%), subject to proration.  If you own BKI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bki 

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of PSB by Blackstone Real Estate.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, PSB shareholders will receive $187.50 in cash for each share of PSB common stock owned.  If you own PSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psb

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned.  If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock.  If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-bki-psb-lhcg-and-nlsn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301552235.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
