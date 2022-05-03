Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PS Business Parks, Inc.
  News
  Summary
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds REGI, IIN, BKEP, and PSB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

 

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of REGI by Chevron Corporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, REGI shareholders will receive $61.50 in cash for each share of REGI common stock owned.  If you own REGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/regi

IntriCon Corporation NASDAQ: IIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IntriCon Corporation NASDAQ: IIN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of IIN by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, IIN shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of IIN common stock owned.  If you own IIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iin  

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) 

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP), in connection with the proposed plan of merger pursuant to which an affiliate of Ergon, Inc. ("Ergon") would acquire all of the outstanding common and preferred units of BKEP not already owned by Ergon and its affiliates (the "Common Units" and "Preferred Units").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, each holder of the Common Units will receive $4.65 in cash per Common Unit, and each holder of the Preferred Units will receive $8.75 in cash per Preferred Unit.  If you own BKEP units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bkep  

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of PSB by Blackstone Real Estate.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, PSB shareholders will receive $187.50 inBKEP cash for each share of PSB common stock owned.  If you own PSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psb

