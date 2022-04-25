Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PS Business Parks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSB   US69360J1079

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 12:26:54 pm EDT
188.47 USD   +12.41%
12:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether PS Business Parks, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ergon
PR
11:43aPS Business Parks Agrees to be Acquired by Blackstone's Real Estate Unit in $7.6 Billion Deal
MT
11:00aPublic Storage Expects $2.7 Billion Cash Proceeds, $2.3 Billion Tax Gain From Sale of PS Business Parks to Blackstone
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether PS Business Parks, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ergon

04/25/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Ergon.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ps-business-parks-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges PS Business Parks' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet PS Business Parks holders will receive only $187.50 per share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for PS Business Parks by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if PS Business Parks accepts a superior bid. PS Business Parks insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of PS Business Parks' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for PS Business Parks.

If you own PS Business Parks common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ps-business-parks-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-ps-business-parks-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-ergon-301531931.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
12:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether PS Business Parks, Inc. has obtained a ..
PR
11:43aPS Business Parks Agrees to be Acquired by Blackstone's Real Estate Unit in $7.6 Billio..
MT
11:00aPublic Storage Expects $2.7 Billion Cash Proceeds, $2.3 Billion Tax Gain From Sale of P..
MT
09:53aBlackstone Agrees To Acquire PS Business Parks For About $7.6 Billion
MT
09:30aBlackstone to Buy PS Business Parks in Deal Valued at $7.6 Billion
DJ
09:27aPSB STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of PS Business Parks,..
BU
09:19aPS BUSINESS PARKS : SUPPORT AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
09:12aPS BUSINESS PARKS, INC./MD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directo..
AQ
09:09aAffiliates of Blackstone Real Estate to Acquire PS Business Parks, Inc. for $7.6 Billio..
BU
04/08PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release First-Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Quarterly Confe..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
More recommendations