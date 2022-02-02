Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. PSB Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSBP   US69362L1008

PSB HOLDING CORP.

(PSBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSB : December 31, 2021 Financial Statements

02/02/2022 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS RECORD 2021 RESULTS

Preston, MD, February 2, 2022 -- PSB Holding Corp. (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to $4.77 million ($3.13 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020. Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained consistent with 2020 at .93%. Return on average equity increased to 10.52% in 2021.

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), established in April 2020, significantly influenced financial performance during both 2020 and 2021. During 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $34.9 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million. PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $70.6 million in 2021. During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million and recognized net fee income totaling $1.02 million. PPP loan principal forgiven and principal payments received in 2020 totaled $20.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $1.1 million and remaining net fees totaled $49,000.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.44% during 2021 compared to 3.52% during 2020 despite higher net fee income recognized under the PPP. Pressure on the NIM resulted from continuing economic challenges presented by the pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Data Processing and software

Data processing and software expense increased $255,000 in 2021 compared to 2020. The increase reflected one-time costs of approximately $60,000 associated with the Bank's transition to a more robust network communication infrastructure and added costs associated with increased volumes and additional products and services, including upgraded anti-money laundering data monitoring capabilities and an online account opening solution.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income totaled $1.02 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1.44 million during the same period of 2020. The decline was attributable to a decline in fees recognized from

  1. lending activities, a decline in gain on sale of loans and an increase in the provision for loan losses. Net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities declined from $600,000 during the fourth quarter 2020 to $418,000 during the same period in 2021. Gain on sale of loans totaled $315,000 during the three

months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $502,000 during the same period in 2020. The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by movement of interest rates higher. The provision for loan losses increased $210,000, from $20,000 in the fourth quarter 2020 to $230,000 in the fourth quarter 2021. The provision for loan losses recorded during the fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected growth in loans, net of PPP loan forgiveness, of $16.7 million during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net income declined $508,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily attributable to a decline of $790,000 in net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $585.0 million at December 31, 2021, increasing $35.7 million or 6.5% compared to December 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $464.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing growth of 9.8%. Gross loans totaled $357.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $28.4 million or 7.4% compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $35.7 million to $1.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness. Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 5.8%. As of December 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .44% at the end of 2020. The Bank remained well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are grateful for the patience of our customers and communities and for the hard-work and commitment of our team members as we continue to navigate the pandemic and the challenges it presents. With the positive influence of PPP lending activity on our financial performance nearly ended, we look forward to traditional growth opportunities associated with more normalized economic and interest rate environments."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,100,150

$

29,162,136

23.8%

Investment securities

167,167,082

111,930,314

49.3%

Loans held for sale

1,879,591

2,367,448

-20.6%

Loans receivable

357,800,695

386,189,190

-7.4%

Less allowance for loan losses

3,892,115

3,583,204

8.6%

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

353,908,580

382,605,986

-7.5%

Property and equipment

6,879,131

8,401,637

-18.1%

Bank-owned life insurance

11,918,526

8,656,454

37.7%

Lease assets

2,720,578

2,508,345

8.5%

Accrued interest receivable

1,344,283

1,616,775

-16.9%

Other assets

3,119,329

2,103,866

48.3%

Total assets

$

585,037,250

$

549,352,961

6.5%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

191,144,058

$

171,855,568

11.2%

Interest-bearing

303,379,512

277,526,516

9.3%

Total deposits

494,523,570

449,382,084

10.0%

Repurchase agreements

16,104,671

15,528,356

3.7%

FHLB advances and other borrowing

18,220,887

31,078,123

-41.4%

Lease liabilities

2,930,961

2,685,641

9.1%

Other liabilities

1,677,656

1,934,558

-13.3%

Total liabilities

533,457,745

500,608,762

6.6%

Stockholders' equity

51,579,505

48,744,199

5.8%

Total liabilities and equity

$

585,037,250

$

549,352,961

6.5%

Book value per common share

$

33.86

$

32.00

5.8%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Years Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

%

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Interest income

Loans, including fee income

$

19,292,572

$

19,135,849

0.8%

$

4,361,123

$

4,988,220

-12.6%

Investment securities

1,978,770

1,319,864

49.9%

566,608

334,830

69.2%

Other interest income

40,279

60,963

-33.9%

13,907

10,291

35.1%

Total interest income

21,311,621

20,516,676

3.9%

4,941,638

5,333,341

-7.3%

Interest expense

Deposits

1,967,103

2,551,200

-22.9%

434,397

570,013

-23.8%

Repurchase agreements

4,811

8,061

-40.3%

1,375

1,298

5.9%

FHLB advances

550,707

799,285

-31.1%

101,801

187,295

-45.6%

Other borrowings

133,495

155,279

-14.0%

31,250

36,686

-14.8%

Total interest expense

2,656,116

3,513,825

-24.4%

568,823

795,292

-28.5%

Net interest income

18,655,505

17,002,851

9.7%

4,372,815

4,538,049

-3.6%

Provision for loan losses

560,000

448,500

24.9%

230,000

20,000

1050.0%

Net interest income after provision

18,095,505

16,554,351

9.3%

4,142,815

4,518,049

-8.3%

Noninterest income

Service charges

1,829,012

1,627,089

12.4%

485,620

416,823

16.5%

Gain on sale of loans

1,320,073

1,306,885

1.0%

314,859

502,302

-37.3%

Gain on sale of securities

4,310

44,027

-90.2%

-

18,557

-100.0%

Other noninterest income

280,407

281,997

-0.6%

82,327

66,597

23.6%

Total noninterest income

3,433,802

3,259,998

5.3%

882,806

1,004,279

-12.1%

Noninterest expense

Salaries and benefits

7,669,758

7,227,478

6.1%

1,977,495

1,905,737

3.8%

Occupancy

2,124,876

2,009,648

5.7%

590,861

507,121

16.5%

Data processing and software

1,340,576

1,086,040

23.4%

311,239

294,390

5.7%

Other noninterest expense

3,407,220

3,140,315

8.5%

883,182

894,306

-1.2%

Total noninterest expense

14,542,430

13,463,481

8.0%

3,762,777

3,601,554

4.5%

Net income before tax

6,986,877

6,350,868

10.0%

1,262,844

1,920,774

-34.3%

Tax expense

1,703,140

1,579,103

7.9%

247,113

478,399

-48.3%

Net income

$

5,283,737

$

4,771,765

10.7%

$

1,015,731

$

1,442,375

-29.6%

Net income per diluted share

$

3.45

$

3.13

10.3%

$

0.66

$

0.95

-29.9%

HISTORICAL TRENDS

QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)

2021

Q4 vs.

2021

Q3

2020

%

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Change

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Interest income

Loans, including fee income

$

4,361,123

$

5,200,935

$

4,967,402

$

4,763,112

-16.1%

$

4,988,220

$

4,796,814

$

4,758,983

$

4,591,832

Investment securities

566,608

502,460

485,823

423,879

12.8%

334,830

305,329

332,732

346,973

Other interest income

13,907

13,540

6,688

6,144

2.7%

10,291

7,190

5,014

38,468

Total interest income

4,941,638

5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135

-13.6%

5,333,341

5,109,333

5,096,729

4,977,273

Interest expense

Deposits

434,397

490,718

507,708

534,280

-11.5%

570,013

616,225

657,010

707,952

Repurchase agreements

1,375

1,466

891

1,079

-6.2%

1,298

782

1,036

4,945

FHLB advances

101,801

109,882

163,552

175,472

-7.4%

187,295

195,442

204,654

211,894

Other borrowings

31,250

32,967

34,341

34,937

-5.2%

36,686

38,461

39,834

40,298

Total interest expense

568,823

635,033

706,492

745,768

-10.4%

795,292

850,910

902,534

965,089

Net interest income

4,372,815

5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367

-14.0%

4,538,049

4,258,423

4,194,195

4,012,184

Provision for loan losses

230,000

120,000

120,000

90,000

91.7%

20,000

130,000

180,000

118,500

Net interest income after provision

4,142,815

4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367

-16.5%

4,518,049

4,128,423

4,014,195

3,893,684

Noninterest income

Service charges

485,620

480,290

445,963

417,139

1.1%

416,823

412,317

374,471

423,478

Gain on sale of loans

314,859

407,328

337,422

260,464

-22.7%

502,302

397,309

243,830

163,444

Gain on sale of securities

-

-

4,310

-

NM

18,557

-

25,470

-

Other noninterest income

82,327

80,747

64,069

53,264

2.0%

66,597

69,745

71,046

74,609

Total noninterest income

882,806

968,365

851,764

730,867

-8.8%

1,004,279

879,371

714,817

661,531

Noninterest expense

Salaries and benefits

1,977,495

2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276

-4.2%

1,905,737

1,843,439

1,706,479

1,771,823

Occupancy

590,861

512,155

508,652

513,208

15.4%

507,121

488,246

492,731

521,550

Data processing and software

311,239

408,523

308,194

312,620

-23.8%

294,390

287,995

268,884

234,771

Other noninterest expense

883,182

893,689

790,844

839,505

-1.2%

894,306

715,565

746,696

783,748

Total noninterest expense

3,762,777

3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609

-3.0%

3,601,554

3,335,245

3,214,790

3,311,892

Net income before tax

1,262,844

2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625

-38.5%

1,920,774

1,672,549

1,514,222

1,243,323

Tax expense

247,113

528,699

525,953

401,375

-53.3%

478,399

420,666

376,544

303,494

Net income

$

1,015,731

$

1,523,764

$

1,530,992

$

1,213,250

-33.3%

$

1,442,375

$

1,251,883

$

1,137,678

$

939,829

Net income per diluted share

$

0.66

$

1.00

$

1.00

$

0.80

-33.5%

$

0.95

$

0.82

$

0.75

$

0.62

Supplemental Data

PPP loans - net fee income

$

418,004

$

1,207,559

$

832,733

$

667,482

$

600,105

$

237,633

$

178,801

$

-

Disclaimer

Provident State Bank Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PSB HOLDING CORP.
02/02PSB : December 31, 2021 Financial Statements
PU
02/02Psb holding corp. reports record 2021 results
PR
02/02PSB Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/02PSB Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021PSB HOLDING CORP. : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
2021PSB Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2021PSB HOLDING CORP. : Declares Annual Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share
PR
2021PSB Holding Corp. Declares Annual Dividend, Payable on December 1, 2021
CI
2021PSB HOLDING CORP. : Reports Record Results
PR
2021Psb Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,5 M - -
Net income 2021 5,28 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,6 M 45,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart PSB HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
PSB Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Melissa A. Quirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Scaldara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David H. Wilson Chairman
Lauren Kimel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith A. McMahan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSB HOLDING CORP.0.34%46
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820