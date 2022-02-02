PSB : December 31, 2021 Financial Statements

PRESS RELEASE

PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS RECORD 2021 RESULTS

Preston, MD, February 2, 2022 -- PSB Holding Corp. (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to $4.77 million ($3.13 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020. Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained consistent with 2020 at .93%. Return on average equity increased to 10.52% in 2021.

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), established in April 2020, significantly influenced financial performance during both 2020 and 2021. During 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $34.9 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million. PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $70.6 million in 2021. During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million and recognized net fee income totaling $1.02 million. PPP loan principal forgiven and principal payments received in 2020 totaled $20.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $1.1 million and remaining net fees totaled $49,000.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.44% during 2021 compared to 3.52% during 2020 despite higher net fee income recognized under the PPP. Pressure on the NIM resulted from continuing economic challenges presented by the pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Data Processing and software

Data processing and software expense increased $255,000 in 2021 compared to 2020. The increase reflected one-time costs of approximately $60,000 associated with the Bank's transition to a more robust network communication infrastructure and added costs associated with increased volumes and additional products and services, including upgraded anti-money laundering data monitoring capabilities and an online account opening solution.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income totaled $1.02 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1.44 million during the same period of 2020. The decline was attributable to a decline in fees recognized from