PSB Holding Corp. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

04/28/2021
PRESTON, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), reported net income of $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.44 million ($.94 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter 2020 and $940,000 ($.61 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2020.

When comparing net income for the first quarter 2021 to the fourth quarter 2020, net income decreased $229,000 primarily as a result of a decrease in mortgage banking activity driven by increasing long-term rates during the first quarter 2021.  Specifically, gain on sale of loans decreased $242,000 on a linked-quarter basis.

When comparing net income for the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2020, net income increased $274,000 or 29.1%.  The increase was largely the result of earned net fees on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, an increase in average investment balances (including interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold) and an increase in gain on sale of loans.  These positive influences on net income were offset by pressure on the net interest margin.  Amortized net fees on PPP loans for the first quarter 2021 totaled $667,000.  Average investment balances increased from $71.58 million during the first quarter 2020 to $142.30 million during the first quarter 2021 with an average yield of 1.21% in first quarter 2021 compared to 2.15% in the first quarter 2020.  Gain on sale of loans increased $97,000.  The net interest margin declined from 3.70% during the first quarter 2020 to 3.42% during the first quarter 2021.  The net interest margin, exclusive of amortized net fees on PPP loans, was 3.09% during the first quarter 2021.  Average earning assets increased from $435.18 million in 2020 to $527.13 million, inclusive of average PPP loans of $41.41 million, in 2021.  The increase in gain on sale of loans and the decline in the net interest margin were the result of a lower interest rate environment pursued by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the economy during the pandemic.

Assets totaled $571.7 million at March 31, 2021, increasing $22.4 million or 4.1% compared to December 31, 2020 and $109.2 million or 23.6% compared to March 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity.  Deposits totaled $473.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $449.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $367.1 million at March 31, 2020, representing growth of 5.4% and 29.1%, respectively.  Gross loans decreased $3.1 million to $383.0 million, a 1.0% decrease as compared to December 31, 2020.  Gross loans increased $22.1 million or 6.1% compared to March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of PPP loan origination activity.  As of March 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans were .34% of total assets. 

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented, "Performance continued to remain strong with our fourth consecutive quarter of earnings in excess of $1.1 million, a first for our company. Our strong performance during this period was the result of our proactive initiative to participate in the PPP and our ability to maintain core business activities during an unprecedented pandemic.  We remain grateful for the commitment of our staff and the patience of our customers during this extraordinary time."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS














(unaudited)




(unaudited)


Percent Change from



Mar 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020


Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2020


Mar 31, 2020


Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$    44,956,382


$    29,162,136


$    19,641,503


54.2%


128.9%


Investment securities

122,078,560


111,930,314


59,796,786


9.1%


104.2%


Loans held for sale

1,414,221


2,367,448


1,988,172


-40.3%


-28.9%


Loans receivable

383,048,584


386,189,190


360,979,154


-0.8%


6.1%


  Less allowance for loan losses

3,675,068


3,583,204


3,409,206


2.6%


7.8%


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

379,373,516


382,605,986


357,569,948


-0.8%


6.1%


Property and equipment

8,196,751


8,401,637


9,694,554


-2.4%


-15.4%


Bank-owned life insurance

8,712,098


8,656,454


8,471,644


0.6%


2.8%


Lease assets

2,443,106


2,508,345


2,675,508


-2.6%


-8.7%


Accrued interest receivable

1,484,262


1,616,775


1,314,693


-8.2%


12.9%


Other assets

3,044,696


2,103,866


1,315,594


44.7%


131.4%


    Total assets

$  571,703,592


$  549,352,961


$  462,468,402


4.1%


23.6%













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits:











    Noninterest-bearing

$  210,026,953


$  171,855,568


$  139,853,993


22.2%


50.2%


    Interest-bearing

263,682,755


277,526,516


227,202,014


-5.0%


16.1%


        Total deposits

473,709,708


449,382,084


367,056,007


5.4%


29.1%


Repurchase agreements

11,891,020


15,528,356


7,447,748


-23.4%


59.7%


FHLB advances and other borrowing

32,801,481


31,078,123


38,907,389


5.5%


-15.7%


Lease liabilities

2,639,068


2,685,641


2,839,341


-1.7%


-7.1%


Other liabilities

2,016,381


1,934,558


1,277,975


4.2%


57.8%


    Total liabilities

523,057,658


500,608,762


417,528,460


4.5%


25.3%


Stockholders' equity

48,645,934


48,744,199


44,939,942


-0.2%


8.2%


Total liabilities and equity

$  571,703,592


$  549,352,961


$  462,468,402


4.1%


23.6%













Book value per common share

$               31.76


$               31.82


$               29.34


-0.2%


8.2%













 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Percent Change from


Mar 31, 2021


Dec 31,2020


Sep 30, 2020


Jun 30, 2020


Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2020


Mar 31, 2020

Interest income














Loans, including fee income

$ 4,763,112


$ 4,988,220


$ 4,796,814


$ 4,758,983


$ 4,591,832


-4.5%


3.7%

Investment securities

423,879


334,830


305,329


332,732


346,973


26.6%


22.2%

Other interest income

6,144


10,291


7,190


5,014


38,468


-40.3%


-84.0%

        Total interest income

5,193,135


5,333,341


5,109,333


5,096,729


4,977,273


-2.6%


4.3%

Interest expense














Deposits

534,280


570,013


616,225


657,010


707,952


-6.3%


-24.5%

Repurchase agreements

1,079


1,298


782


1,036


4,945


-16.9%


-78.2%

FHLB advances

175,472


187,295


195,442


204,654


211,894


-6.3%


-17.2%

Other borrowings

34,937


36,686


38,461


39,834


40,298


-4.8%


-13.3%

        Total interest expense

745,768


795,292


850,910


902,534


965,089


-6.2%


-22.7%

Net interest income

4,447,367


4,538,049


4,258,423


4,194,195


4,012,184


-2.0%


10.8%

Provision for loan losses

90,000


20,000


130,000


180,000


118,500


350.0%


-24.1%

        Net interest income after provision

4,357,367


4,518,049


4,128,423


4,014,195


3,893,684


-3.6%


11.9%

Noninterest income














Service charges

417,139


416,823


412,317


374,471


423,478


0.1%


-1.5%

Gain on sale of loans

260,464


502,302


397,309


243,830


163,444


-48.1%


59.4%

Gain on sale of securities

-


18,557


-


25,470


-


-100.0%


NM

Other noninterest income

53,264


66,597


69,745


71,046


74,609


-20.0%


-28.6%

        Total noninterest income

730,867


1,004,279


879,371


714,817


661,531


-27.2%


10.5%

Noninterest expense














Salaries and benefits

1,808,276


1,905,737


1,843,439


1,706,479


1,771,823


-5.1%


2.1%

Occupancy

513,208


507,121


488,246


492,731


521,550


1.2%


-1.6%

Data processing and software

312,620


294,390


287,995


268,884


234,771


6.2%


33.2%

Other noninterest expense

839,505


894,306


715,565


746,696


783,748


-6.1%


7.1%

        Total noninterest expense

3,473,609


3,601,554


3,335,245


3,214,790


3,311,892


-3.6%


4.9%

Net income before tax

1,614,625


1,920,774


1,672,549


1,514,222


1,243,323


-15.9%


29.9%

Tax expense

401,375


478,399


420,666


376,544


303,494


-16.1%


32.3%

Net income

$1,213,250


$ 1,442,375


$ 1,251,883


$ 1,137,678


$     939,829


-15.9%


29.1%















Net income per share

$         0.79


$           0.94


$           0.82


$           0.74


$           0.61


-15.9%


29.1%

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301279455.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
