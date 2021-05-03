Log in
PSB HOLDINGS, INC.

PSB Holdings, Inc to Participate in DA Davidson Virtual Investor Conference

05/03/2021
WAUSAU, Wis., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, today announced that Scott Cattanach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Oldenberg, EVP and Chief Financial Officer and Pat Heier, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on May 5-6, 2021, hosted by DA Davidson.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.psbholdingsinc.com, on or before May 5, 2021.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com

 



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37,7 M - -
Net income 2020 10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PSB HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PSB Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott M. Cattanach President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark C. Oldenberg CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
William J. Fish Chairman
Kevin J. Kraft Independent Director
Karla M. Kieffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSB HOLDINGS, INC.24.02%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.04%466 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.72%347 314
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%213 604
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.27%186 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%167 896
