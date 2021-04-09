PSB Industries : Statement of 31.03.2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 167 M 199 M 199 M Net income 2021 -2,37 M -2,82 M -2,82 M Net cash 2021 5,86 M 6,97 M 6,97 M P/E ratio 2021 -46,2x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 108 M 128 M 128 M EV / Sales 2021 0,61x EV / Sales 2022 0,51x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 21,9% Chart PSB INDUSTRIES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PSB INDUSTRIES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 30,00 € Last Close Price 30,00 € Spread / Highest target 0,00% Spread / Average Target 0,00% Spread / Lowest Target 0,00% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title François-Xavier Entremont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Edouard Ravinet Chief Financial Officer Stéphane Rosnoblet Director Claire Fosse Director Cyril de Mont-Marin Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PSB INDUSTRIES 69.49% 128 APTARGROUP, INC. 4.96% 9 479 BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. 9.63% 8 355 FP CORPORATION 2.77% 3 423 SCIENTEX BERHAD -1.81% 1 543 EPL LIMITED -11.53% 955