PSB Industries : Statement of 31.03.2021
PSB INDUSTRIES
Société Anonyme au capital de 7 350 000 euros
Siège social : Les Pléiades n° 21, Park Nord, La Bouvarde - 74370 METZ TESSY
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING
THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY IN 2021
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
NUMBER OF REAL VOTING RIGHTS
THERORETICAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
(WITHOUT OWN SHARES)
(INCLUDING OWN SHARES)
01/31/2021
3,675,000
5,701,218
5,782,489
02/28/2021
3,675,000
5,705,097
5,782,489
03/31/2021
3,675,000
5,707,242
5,782,489
Shares registered in the name of the same stockholder for at least three years carry double voting rights.
04/09/2021
