PSB INDUSTRIES

(PSB)
PSB Industries : Statement of 31.03.2021

04/09/2021 | 04:24am EDT
PSB INDUSTRIES

Société Anonyme au capital de 7 350 000 euros

Siège social : Les Pléiades n° 21, Park Nord, La Bouvarde - 74370 METZ TESSY

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING

THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY IN 2021

DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

NUMBER OF REAL VOTING RIGHTS

THERORETICAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(WITHOUT OWN SHARES)

(INCLUDING OWN SHARES)

01/31/2021

3,675,000

5,701,218

5,782,489

02/28/2021

3,675,000

5,705,097

5,782,489

03/31/2021

3,675,000

5,707,242

5,782,489

Shares registered in the name of the same stockholder for at least three years carry double voting rights.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

04/09/2021

Disclaimer

PSB Industries SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
