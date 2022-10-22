Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. PSC Corporation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DM0   SG1V81937806

PSC CORPORATION LTD.

(DM0)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  10:22 2022-10-19 pm EDT
0.3550 SGD   -1.39%
10/20The big reveal: Xi set to introduce China's next standing committee
RE
10/18Baron Oil Rises 10% as Unit Receives Six-Month Sharing Contract Extension for Timor-Leste Project
MT
10/14PSC Corporation Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of Dean Fa Food Co., Ltd and Novel Food Manufacturing Co. Pte Ltd from Dean Fa Food Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Communist Party Congress closes, cementing Xi's status as 'core'

10/22/2022 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at a restaurant in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Communist Party on Saturday approved amendments to its constitution aimed at cementing the core status of Xi Jinping and the guiding role of his political thought within the party as it wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress.

The party was also set on Saturday to elect its Central Committee, which on Sunday will choose the elite Politburo Standing Committee, with Xi, 69, widely expected to secure a third leadership term.

A third five-year leadership term would solidify Xi's place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, founding leader of the People's Republic.

Among the ammendments to the party constitution, the "Two Establishes" define Xi as the "core" leader of the party and cement his ideas as the guiding principles of China's future development. The "Two Safeguards" assure Xi's "core" status within the party and the party's centralised authority over China.

Voting was conducted by show of hands in the vast Great Hall of the People, where much of the week's party congress proceedings have taken place behind closed doors.

The congress concluded with a military band playing "The Internationale".

At its first plenum on Sunday, the party's new central committee will choose the next Politburo, which is typically 25 people, and its new Standing Committee, which currently numbers seven.

The new leadership will be unveiled when Xi, widely expected to be renewed in China's top post as party general secretary, walks into a room of journalists at the Great Hall, followed by the other members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) in descending order of rank.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By Yew Lun Tian and Eduardo Baptista


© Reuters 2022
All news about PSC CORPORATION LTD.
10/20The big reveal: Xi set to introduce China's next standing committee
RE
10/18Baron Oil Rises 10% as Unit Receives Six-Month Sharing Contract Extension for Timor-Les..
MT
10/14PSC Corporation Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of Dean Fa Food Co., Ltd and Novel Food ..
CI
10/13China's Communist Party leadership reshuffle: what ..
RE
10/13Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
RE
10/13Explainer-Five ways the Fed could calm frazzled markets
RE
10/12Factbox-China's 20th Communist Party Congress: who ..
RE
10/11After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress
RE
10/10China's Communist Party leadership reshuffle: what ..
RE
09/29Australian Shares Rally as Weaker US Dollar Lifts Demand for Commodities
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 556 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2022 20,8 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 196 M 138 M 138 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart PSC CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
PSC Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSC CORPORATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 SGD
Average target price 0,45 SGD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heng Hwee Chu Chief Executive Officer
Poh Yeok Koh Chief Financial Officer
Seng Hui Goi Executive Chairman
Seow Phun Chen Deputy Chairman
Sitaram Chandra Das Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSC CORPORATION LTD.-15.48%138
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-29.59%11 552
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-14.11%10 504
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-33.13%8 223
WESTROCK COMPANY-25.92%8 135
MONDI PLC-19.88%7 985