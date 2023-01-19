Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. PSC Corporation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DM0   SG1V81937806

PSC CORPORATION LTD.

(DM0)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  12:28:02 2023-01-19 am EST
0.3300 SGD    0.00%
04:39pNew York state to forgive $672 million of overdue gas, electric bills
RE
01/11CORRECT: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
01/10TRADING UPDATES: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York state to forgive $672 million of overdue gas, electric bills

01/19/2023 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns in New York

(Reuters) - New York state will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas and electric utility bills from the pandemic era for about half a million customers, in what the governor's office said was "the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history."

The relief is expected to prevent potential service terminations for more than 478,000 residential customers and about 56,000 small businesses, while avoiding significant downgrades to their credit, the office of Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The debt-forgiveness program by the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) will give one-time credits to all residential non-low-income customers and small-commercial customers for any utility arrears through May 1, 2022.

Utilities provided a record $101 million in this round of pandemic debt relief, following a $36 million contribution to a similar $567 million program in June last year to help low-income customers pay off past electric and gas bills, the statement said.

Hochul also launched a pilot program that guarantees its low-income participants will not pay over 6% of their incomes on electricity, and set aside an additional $200 million in discounts on electric bills for over 800,000 New York state residents who make less than $75,000 who are ineligible under the current discount program.

Last week, Hochul said during her 2023 State of the State address that New York will implement a program that sets an annual cap on pollution throughout its economy to lower emissions while aiming to bring in more than $1 billion a year.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PSC CORPORATION LTD.
04:39pNew York state to forgive $672 million of overdue gas, electric bills
RE
01/11CORRECT: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
01/10TRADING UPDATES: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
2022TOP NEWS: BP gets extension for Tangguh from Indonesian government
AN
2022Indonesia, BP sign 20-yr contract extension for LNG operations in Papua
RE
2022International Petroleum Says Extending Production Sharing Contract for Bertam Field, Ma..
MT
2022Criterium Energy Reports South East Asia Market Entry as Acquires 42.5% Interest in Bul..
MT
2022Prospect Resources Starts Drilling at Namibia's Omaruru Lithium Project; Shares Fall 8%
MT
2022LONDON BRIEFING: Shell sells assets in Malaysia; FTX founder arrested
AN
2022Shell to sell non-operated interests in Baram Delta for USD475 million
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 533 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2021 19,6 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net cash 2021 103 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 183 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart PSC CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
PSC Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSC CORPORATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,33
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Poh Yeok Koh Chief Financial Officer
Seng Hui Goi Executive Chairman
Seow Phun Chen Deputy Chairman
Sitaram Chandra Das Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Say Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSC CORPORATION LTD.4.76%139
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY6.58%13 128
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.35%12 027
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC14.44%10 998
SIG GROUP AG13.07%9 553
WESTROCK COMPANY3.44%9 257