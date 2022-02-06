Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PSC Insurance Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSI   AU000000PSI6

PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(PSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSC Insurance : Application for quotation of securities - PSI

02/06/2022 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PSI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

213,790

02/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

147812164

1.3

ASX issuer code

PSI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

Not Applicable

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

468,790

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.pscinsurancegroup.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20210701-PSCIG-LTIP-Summary.pdf

Summary document located at the above link.

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

2/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

213,790

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 4.55800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue price is calculated as the average closing price of PSI shares on the 5 ASX trading days up to and including 31 January 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PSC Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 04:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
02/06PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
01/16PSC INSURANCE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - 18/02/2022
PU
2021PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
2021PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : PSC Insurance Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Psc Insurance Group Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
2021PSC INSURANCE : Completes Purchase of Insurance Broker
MT
2021PSC Insurance Group Limited completed the acquisition of Insurance broking portfolio an..
CI
2021PSC Insurance Group Limited Announces Distribution for the Six Months Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021PSC Insurance Group Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 251 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 43,4 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net Debt 2022 157 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 1 514 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 6,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PSC Insurance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,62 AUD
Average target price 4,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Managers and Directors
Rohan Stewart Group Chief Executive Officer & Group COO
Anthony David Robinson Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Joshua Reid Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Chairman
Julia Mitchell Group Manager-Governance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED-2.33%1 069
AON PLC-3.08%62 573
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-7.89%32 577
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.16%29 639
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-5.18%19 077
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-10.10%3 247