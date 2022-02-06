PSC Insurance : Application for quotation of securities - PSI

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
Not Applicable
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
468,790
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.pscinsurancegroup.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20210701-PSCIG-LTIP-Summary.pdf
Summary document located at the above link.
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No
Issue date
2/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes