Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PSC Insurance Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSI   AU000000PSI6

PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(PSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 12:10:57 am
4.7 AUD   +0.21%
05:51pPSC INSURANCE : EGM - Chairmans Welcome and Slides
PU
02/06PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
01/16PSC INSURANCE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - 18/02/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSC Insurance : EGM - Chairmans Welcome and Slides

02/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

18 February 2022

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED (PSI) - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - CHAIRMAN'S WELCOME AND SLIDES

Attached for immediate release is a copy of the Chairman's Welcome and slides for today's Extraordinary General Meeting commencing at 9.30 am. The Chairman's Welcome and slides relate only to the 2 Resolutions being put to Shareholders at today's meeting.

Yours faithfully,

Stephen Abbott

Company Secretary

Ph 03 8593 8333

PSC Insurance Group Limited ACN 147 812 164

96 Wellington Parade, East Melbourne Vic 3002 |

W www.pscinsurancegroup.com.au

For personal use only

PSC INSURANCE GROUP LTD - EGM - 18 FEBRUARY 2022

Chairman's Welcome

Good morning to all our shareholders in Australia, New Zealand and Asia and good evening to our UK and European Shareholders. Welcome to the Extraordinary General Meeting of PSC Insurance Group Ltd.

My name is Brian Austin and I am the Chairman of PSC Insurance Group.

On the line today are fellow members of the Board and some of our senior management team.

Today's meeting is for Shareholders to approve two separate but related Resolutions, the issue of 1.5 million Loan Funded Shares to each of our Board members, Tara Falk and James Kalbassi.

The Notice of Meeting has provided a comprehensive explanation of these two Resolutions and therefore we will be moving directly into voting on the Resolutions.

I advise participants at today's meeting, and notified in the Notice of Meeting, that I will be voting any "Open" proxy votes held by me as Chairman in favour of the Resolutions being voted today.

As the two Resolutions are of the same nature I am now asking for any questions on the Resolutions being put to voting today.

Do any Shareholders have any questions?

Thank you.

PSC Insurance Group Limited ACN 147 812 164

96 Wellington Parade, East Melbourne VIC 3002 | W www.pscinsurancegroup.com.au

onlyuse ersonal1

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING 18 FEBRUARY 2022

| PSC Insurance Group | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - 18 February 2022

onlyuse ersonal2

CHAIRMAN'S

WELCOME

BRIAN AUSTIN | CHAIRMAN

| PSC Insurance Group | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - 18 February 2022

SUMMARY OF AGENDA ITEMS

onlyuse ersonal3

RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED UPON

Resolution 1 - Issue of 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares as Loan Funded Shares to Tara Falk Resolution 2 - Issue of 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares as Loan Funded Shares to James Kalbassi

| PSC Insurance Group | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - 18 February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PSC Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
05:51pPSC INSURANCE : EGM - Chairmans Welcome and Slides
PU
02/06PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
01/16PSC INSURANCE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - 18/02/2022
PU
2021PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
2021PSC INSURANCE : Application for quotation of securities - PSI
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : PSC Insurance Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Psc Insurance Group Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
2021PSC INSURANCE : Completes Purchase of Insurance Broker
MT
2021PSC Insurance Group Limited completed the acquisition of Insurance broking portfolio an..
CI
2021PSC Insurance Group Limited Announces Distribution for the Six Months Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 251 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 43,4 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2022 157 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 1 542 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PSC Insurance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,70 AUD
Average target price 4,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Managers and Directors
Rohan Stewart Group Chief Executive Officer & Group COO
Anthony David Robinson Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Joshua Reid Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Chairman
Julia Mitchell Group Manager-Governance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSC INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED-0.63%1 104
AON PLC-5.16%61 229
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-7.93%32 563
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.93%27 559
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-5.22%18 817
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-1.91%4 350