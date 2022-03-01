Importance of Russian titanium to global industry

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The potential for disruptions to
Russian commodity supplies has thrown a spotlight on the metal
used in the aerospace, marine and auto industries.
The United States and Europe have imposed financial
sanctions on Russian banks, individuals and other entities after
Russia invaded Ukraine.
There are as yet no sanctions on Russian commodity exporters
such as VSMPO-Avisma, which supplies titanium to
planemakers Boeing and Airbus.
But a decision by Western allies to block "selected" Russian
banks from the SWIFT payments system could disrupt supplies of
commodities that Russia exports, as could suspension of
container shiping to and from Russia.
WHERE IS TITANIUM PRODUCED?
Titanium minerals are used to make titanium sponge, which is
turned into metal for industrial applications.
China is the world's top producer of titanium sponge,
accounting for 57% of global output at 210,000 tonnes last year,
according to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
USGS data shows Japan comes next with nearly 17%, followed
by Russia with nearly 13% of the market. Kazakhstan produced
16,000 tonnes and Ukraine 3,700 tonnes.
Russia has low titanium mineral reserves.
"In 2021 Ukraine was the leading source of titanium mineral
concentrates imports into Russia," USGS said. "Other leading
sources included Vietnam, Mozambique and Kazakhstan."
USGS estimates that Ukraine produced 525,000 tonnes of
titanium mineral concentrates last year.
WHO IMPORTS TITANIUM?
Consultancy CRU says that China was the largest importer of
titanium sponge last year with more than 16,000 tonnes, up from
6,000 tonnes in 2020.
The second-largest importer was the United States with about
16,000 tonnes last year, down from 19,000 in 2020.
Japan is the largest exporter of titanium sponge to China
and the United States, shipping 8,000 tonnes and 14,000 tonnes
respectively last year.
"The recovery of industries such as construction and
aerospace last year led to a jump in demand for titanium
products post-pandemic," CRU analysts said.
Tight supplies can be seen in prices of titanium sponge
<TIT-SPONGE-LON> which are up nearly 9% since the end of
December at about $9 per kg.
WHAT IS TITANIUM USED FOR?
Titanium is used in the aerospace industry to make wings,
blades and turbine discs, in the marine industry titanium sheet
is used to make ships and submarines and in the auto sector it
is used in components for internal combustion engines.
In chemical processing, titanium offers protection from
fatigue and cracking, in vaping titanium wire is used to enhance
safety and control temperature and in sport its uses include
golf club heads.
Titanium is also used for joint replacements and dental
implants because it has a similar density to human bones.
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
The name Titanium is derived from the Titans of Greek
mythology, with the metal accounting for about 0.6% of the
earth's mass.
It is a hard, strong, lightweight metal with extraordinary
resistance to corrosion. Titanium is as strong as steel, yet 45%
lighter.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai
Editing by David Goodman)