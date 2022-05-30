Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

PSG Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1970/008484/06

JSE Limited ("JSE") share code: PSG

ISIN code: ZAE000013017

LEI code: 378900CD0BEE79F35A34 ("PSG Group")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("ACT") ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

In accordance with Paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that PSG Group's annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is, together with PSG Group's latest broad-based black economic empowerment certificate, available on PSG Group's website at https://www.psggroup.co.za/BBBEE- Certificate.pdf.

Stellenbosch

30 May 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Independent joint sponsor

Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited