Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. PSG Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   ZAE000013017

PSG GROUP LTD

(PSG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
92.93 ZAR   +2.98%
04/25PSG Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/25TRANSCRIPT : PSG Group Ltd, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2022
CI
04/25PSG : Financial Results For The Year Ended 28 February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

05/30/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PSG Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1970/008484/06

JSE Limited ("JSE") share code: PSG

ISIN code: ZAE000013017

LEI code: 378900CD0BEE79F35A34 ("PSG Group")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("ACT") ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

In accordance with Paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that PSG Group's annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is, together with PSG Group's latest broad-based black economic empowerment certificate, available on PSG Group's website at https://www.psggroup.co.za/BBBEE- Certificate.pdf.

Stellenbosch

30 May 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Independent joint sponsor

Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

PSG Group Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PSG GROUP LTD
04/25PSG Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/25TRANSCRIPT : PSG Group Ltd, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2022
CI
04/25PSG : Financial Results For The Year Ended 28 February 2022
PU
04/25PSG : Firm Intention Announcement Regarding The Value-Unlock Initiative and Withdrawal of ..
PU
04/14PSG : Trading Statement And Results Presentation
PU
04/13PSG : Further Cautionary Announcement
PU
03/14PSG : Acquisition Of Securities by Clients Of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
PU
03/01PSG : Change To Independent Joint JSE Sponsor
PU
03/01S.Africa's PSG Group to offload $1.2 billion stake in units to investors
RE
03/01TRANSCRIPT : PSG Group Ltd - Special Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 19 455 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart PSG GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
PSG Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSG GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Petrus Johannes Mouton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wynand Louw Greeff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zitulele Luke Combi Independent Chairman
Chris Adriaan Otto Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Ernest Burton Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSG GROUP LTD4.13%1 249
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.20%100 981
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.84%79 163
UBS GROUP AG9.53%62 986
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.97%37 546
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%34 651