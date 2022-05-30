Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

PSG Group Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1970/008484/06
JSE Limited ("JSE") share code: PSG
ISIN code: ZAE000013017
LEI code: 378900CD0BEE79F35A34 ("PSG Group")
BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("ACT") ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
In accordance with Paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that PSG Group's annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is, together with PSG Group's latest broad-based black economic empowerment certificate, available on PSG Group's website at https://www.psggroup.co.za/BBBEE- Certificate.pdf.
Stellenbosch
30 May 2022
Sponsor
PSG Capital
Independent joint sponsor
Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
PSG Group Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:08:07 UTC.