PSG : Distribution of Circular and Notice Of General Meeting

the Curro Unbundled Shares, comprising approximately 63.6 percent of the total issued share capital of Curro, to PSG Group Shareholders by way of a

the PSG Konsult Unbundled Shares, comprising approximately 61.1 percent of the total issued share capital of PSG Konsult, to PSG Group Shareholders by way of a

2.1 Subject to the fulfilment (or where permissible, waiver) of the PSG Group Restructuring Conditions detailed below, PSG Group will as one indivisible arrangement:

All capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Firm Intention Announcement, read together with the Circular.

PSG Group Shareholders are referred to the Detailed Cautionary Announcement released by PSG Group on SENS on 1 March 2022, advising PSG Group Shareholders that the PSG Group Board (with the recusal of the directors who are Remaining Shareholders) had, in principle, resolved to investigate the unlocking of value for the benefit of PSG Group Shareholders, through the steps set out therein, as well as to the Firm Intention Announcement dated 25 April 2022, advising PSG Group Shareholders that, subject to the fulfilment (or where permissible, waiver) of the PSG Group Restructuring Conditions, including receipt of the requisite Shareholder approval, PSG Group will, as one indivisible arrangement, implement the PSG Group Restructuring, a summary of which is set out in paragraph 2 below.

the Kaap Agri Unbundled Shares, comprising approximately 34.7 percent of the total issued share capital of Kaap Agri, to PSG Group Shareholders by way of a pro rata distribution in specie , in the ratio of 0.12364 Kaap Agri Shares for every PSG Group Share held on the PSG Group Unbundling Record Date; the CA&S Unbundled Shares, comprising approximately 47.0 percent of the total issued share capital of CA&S, to PSG Group Shareholders by way of a pro rata distribution in specie , in the ratio of 1.03650 CA&S Shares for every PSG Group Share held on the PSG Group Unbundling Record Date; and the Stadio Unbundled Shares, being a portion of PSG Group's shareholding in that company, comprising approximately 25.1 percent of the total issued share capital of Stadio, to PSG Group Shareholders by way of a pro rata distribution in specie , in the ratio of 1.02216 Stadio Shares for every PSG Group Share held on the PSG Group Unbundling Record Date,

in terms of section 46 of the Companies Act and section 46 of the Income Tax Act, and amounting to a disposal of the greater part of PSG Group's assets or undertaking in terms of section 112 of the Companies Act;

propose that, inter-conditionally with the PSG Group Unbundling, Exiting Shareholders dispose of their shareholding in PSG Group to PSG Group by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 114 of the Companies Act, in terms of the PSG Group Scheme and under a specific authority to repurchase securities in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements (" Specific Repurchase "), for a cash scheme consideration of R23.00 per PSG Group Share (subject to a potential adjustment as set out in paragraph 4.14 of the Firm Intention Announcement and detailed further in the Circular) (" Scheme Consideration ") following which the Remaining Shareholders of PSG Group will be the only Shareholders of PSG Group; and be delisted from the JSE following implementation of the PSG Group Unbundling and the PSG Group Scheme.

2.2 The JSE has in relation to the Specific Repurchase exempted PSG Group from compliance with paragraph 5.69(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, which ordinarily requires that specific repurchases be approved by a company's shareholders, other than shareholders and their associates who are participating in the repurchase. The JSE has provided the exemption as the voting requirements for a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act differ from the voting requirements for a specific repurchase under the JSE Listings Requirements and including both would create an anomalous situation. As a result, only Exiting Shareholders will be entitled to vote on the resolution approving the PSG Group Restructuring, with Remaining Shareholders being excluded.