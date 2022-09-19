Advanced search
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:38 2022-09-19 am EDT
21.63 EUR   -0.80%
21.63 EUR   -0.80%
06:20aPSI SOFTWARE : Polska Receives from Logistics Awards "Premiere of the Year" Award for Warehouse Intelligence Project
PU
09/16PSI SOFTWARE : PSIpenta/ERP is ERP System of the Year 2022 in the "High-Tech Manufacturing" Category
PU
09/14PSI SOFTWARE : Presents New Basic System for Digitalization and Management of Bus Depots at InnoTrans 2022
PU
CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

09/19/2022 | 06:26am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

19.09.2022 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
 

Information on share buyback program
19 September 2022
 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
 

In the time period from 9 September 2022 until and including 16 September 2022, a number of 9,300 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.


Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
9 Sep. 22 916 22.6871 20,781.38
12 Sep. 22 620 23.3000 14,446.00
13 Sep. 22 1,941 23.6314 45,868.55
14 Sep. 22 1,941 22.6114 43,888.73
15 Sep. 22 1,941 23.3066 43,297.11
16 Sep. 22 1,941 21.9809 42,664.93
       
Total 9,300 22.6824 210,946.70

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 16 September 2022 amounts to 102,822 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1445377  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 266 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2022 19,1 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2022 72,0 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 339 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 58,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,80 €
Average target price 43,45 €
Spread / Average Target 99,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-52.92%340
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.23%1 825 244
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.30%61 925
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.73%48 046
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.40%47 262
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.85%44 989