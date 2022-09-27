CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission



Information on share buyback program

27 September 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 26 September 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:



Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 19 Sep. 22 1,941 21.7717 42,258.87 20 Sep. 22 1,941 22.0089 42,719.27 21 Sep. 22 1,941 22.0515 42,801.96 22 Sep. 22 1,941 21.4717 41,676.57 23 Sep. 22 1,941 20.3810 39,559.52 26 Sep. 22 1,941 20.0467 38,910.64 Total 11,646 21.2886 247,926.84

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 26 September 2022 amounts to 114,468 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de