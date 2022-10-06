CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission



Information on share buyback program

6 October 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 27 September 2022 until and including 5 October 2022, a number of 10,484 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:



Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 27 Sep. 22 1,941 19.9974 38,814.95 28 Sep. 22 1,941 19.0677 37,010.41 29 Sep. 22 1,941 19.1200 37,111.92 30 Sep. 22 1,941 19.4700 37,791.27 03 Oct. 22 0 0 0.00 04 Oct. 22 779 20.2988 15,812.77 05 Oct. 22 1,941 19.3660 37,589.41 Total 10,484 19.4707 204,130.72



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).



The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 5 October 2022 amounts to 124,952 shares.



The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.



Contact:



PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de