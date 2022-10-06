Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PSI Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:52 2022-10-06 am EDT
19.71 EUR   +3.19%
04:40aCms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/05Versalink Expects Return to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
10/04PSI adjusts Annual Targets due to Business Performance in the Electrical Grids business
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

10/06/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2022 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
6 October 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 27 September 2022 until and including 5 October 2022, a number of 10,484 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
27 Sep. 22 1,941 19.9974 38,814.95
28 Sep. 22 1,941 19.0677 37,010.41
29 Sep. 22 1,941 19.1200 37,111.92
30 Sep. 22 1,941 19.4700 37,791.27
03 Oct. 22 0 0 0.00
04 Oct. 22 779 20.2988 15,812.77
05 Oct. 22 1,941 19.3660 37,589.41
       
Total 10,484 19.4707 204,130.72


An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 5 October 2022 amounts to 124,952 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


06.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1458205  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458205&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
04:40aCms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/05Versalink Expects Return to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
10/04PSI adjusts Annual Targets due to Business Performance in the Electrical Grids business
EQ
10/01Psi Software : Metals and Seresco Enter into Strategic Partnership to Cover New Local Mark..
PU
09/28Psi Software : Participates in the ELMAR Research Project as Part of a Partner Network
PU
09/27Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/20Psi Software : Hisert Polska Relies on Warehouse Management System PSIwms for E-Commerce
PU
09/19Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19Psi Software : Polska Receives from Logistics Awards "Premiere of the Year" Award for Ware..
PU
09/19PSI Software AG(XTRA:PSAN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 262 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 18,4 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2022 72,4 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 297 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,10 €
Average target price 43,45 €
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-58.75%293
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.00%1 858 507
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.41%61 813
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.79%49 141
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.65%47 679
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-8.93%46 476