CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Information on share buyback program

17 October 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 6 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022, a number of 10,484 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 06 Oct. 22 1,735 19.8628 34,461.96 07 Oct. 22 1,941 21.2990 41,341.36 10 Oct. 22 1,941 20.1546 39,120.08 11 Oct. 22 1,271 20.1998 25,673.95 12 Oct. 22 1,162 20.4758 23,792.88 13 Oct. 22 1,941 20.8144 40,400.75 14 Oct. 22 591 20.5000 12,115.50 Total 10,582 20.4977 216,906.47

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).



The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 14 October 2022 amounts to 135,534 shares.



The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.



Contact: PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de

