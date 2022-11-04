Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PSI Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-11-04 am EDT
23.38 EUR   +0.32%
10/28Dd : PSI Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/28PSI with strong industrial business in the third quarter
EQ
10/28PSI Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

11/04/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

04.11.2022 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
4 November 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 26 October 2022 until and including 3 November 2022, a number of 11,587 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
26 Oct. 22 1,441 22.4880 32,405.21
27 Oct. 22 441 22.9000 10,098.90
28 Oct. 22 1,941 22.2960 43,276.54
31 Oct. 22 1,941 23.0711 44,781.01
01 Nov. 22 1,941 23.5882 45,784.70
02 Nov. 22 1,941 23.5708 45,750.92
03 Nov. 22 1,941 23.5356 45,682.60
       
Total 11,587 23.1104 267,779.87


An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 3 November 2022 amounts to 154,004 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


04.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1479269  04.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
10/28Dd : PSI Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/28PSI with strong industrial business in the third quarter
EQ
10/28PSI Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/25Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/24Psi Software : Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel Successfully Puts PSImetals 5 into Operation
PU
10/17Psi Software : Receives Innovation Award from German Gas Industry 2022
PU
10/17Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/10Psi Software : PSIwms Successfully Implemented in New Distribution Center of LPP Logistics
PU
10/06Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/05Versalink Expects Return to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2022 14,9 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2022 66,8 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 362 M 353 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 256
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Average target price 42,12 €
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-49.68%353
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-36.30%1 597 121
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-54.32%44 403
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.21%42 707
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-37.49%41 947
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.34%39 189