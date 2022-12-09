Advanced search
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:47 2022-12-09 am EST
22.53 EUR   +0.33%
08:10aCms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/05Psi Software : Implements New Production Planning Software Solution at Alu-met
PU
11/30Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

12/09/2022 | 08:10am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

09.12.2022 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
9 December 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 30 November 2022 until and including 8 December 2022, a number of 12,477 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
30 Nov. 22 1,941 22.6736 44,009.46
01 Dec. 22 1,941 23.2588 45,145.33
02 Dec. 22 1,941 22.9111 44,470.45
05 Dec. 22 1,941 22.7190 44,097.58
06 Dec. 22 1,941 22.4939 43,660.66
07 Dec. 22 1,941 22.5503 43,770.13
08 Dec. 22 831 22.5506 18,739.55
       
Total 12,477 22.7533 283,893.15


An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 8 December 2022 amounts to 200,000 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


09.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1509743  09.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1509743&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
