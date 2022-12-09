CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission



Information on share buyback program

9 December 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 30 November 2022 until and including 8 December 2022, a number of 12,477 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:



Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 30 Nov. 22 1,941 22.6736 44,009.46 01 Dec. 22 1,941 23.2588 45,145.33 02 Dec. 22 1,941 22.9111 44,470.45 05 Dec. 22 1,941 22.7190 44,097.58 06 Dec. 22 1,941 22.4939 43,660.66 07 Dec. 22 1,941 22.5503 43,770.13 08 Dec. 22 831 22.5506 18,739.55 Total 12,477 22.7533 283,893.15



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).



The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 8 December 2022 amounts to 200,000 shares.



The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.



Contact:



PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de