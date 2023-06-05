Advanced search
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:25:25 2023-06-05 am EDT
33.80 EUR   -0.59%
07:22aDd : PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell
EQ
07:14aDd : PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell
EQ
05/31Psi Software : Implements New Production Management System at Villares Metals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell

06/05/2023 | 07:14am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schrimpf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.65 EUR 1985.35 EUR
33.65 EUR 67.30 EUR
33.65 EUR 6595.40 EUR
33.65 EUR 4677.35 EUR
33.65 EUR 2893.90 EUR
33.65 EUR 605.70 EUR
33.75 EUR 7998.75 EUR
33.75 EUR 7020.00 EUR
33.75 EUR 1856.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.7000 EUR 33700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83627  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
07:22aDd : PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell
EQ
07:14aDd : PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell
EQ
05/31Psi Software : Implements New Production Management System at Villares Metals
PU
05/24PSI SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23Psi Software : Records Increasing Demand for Industrial AI Solutions
PU
05/23Psi Software : Siemens Energy and PSI explore cooperation in the energy market
PU
05/16Psi Software : Presents Software for Sustainable Mobility at UITP 2023 in Barcelona
PU
05/15Psi Software Ag : Change in the Executive Board
EQ
05/15PSI Software AG Appoints Robert Klaffus as Additional Member of the Executive Board
CI
05/15PSI Software AG Announces CEO Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 271 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2023 19,2 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net Debt 2023 4,10 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 527 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,00 €
Average target price 38,60 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG51.45%565
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.85%2 493 863
SYNOPSYS INC.40.74%68 374
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%62 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.42%58 766
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.91%47 264
