DGAP-CMS : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of
the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
2021-06-16 / 13:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2
Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
16 June 2021
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
In the time period from 9 June 2021 until and including 11 June 2021, a number of 5,407 shares were bought back within
the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Date Number of shares Average price Total value
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
9 Jun. 21 2,469 27.7418 68,494.50
10 Jun. 21 1,469 27.9660 41,082.05
11 Jun. 21 1,469 28.3319 41,619.56
Total 5,407 27.9630 151,196.12
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/ psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 9 June 2021 until and including 11 June 2021 amounts to 5,407 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG Karsten Pierschke Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication Dircksenstraße 42-44 10178 Berlin
Phone +49 30 2801-2727 Fax +49 30 2801-1000 E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1208727 2021-06-16
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208727&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2021 07:44 ET (11:44 GMT)