    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:34:27 2023-05-15 pm EDT
31.03 EUR   -0.40%
02:08pPsi Software Ag : Change in the Executive Board
EQ
05/11Psi Software : WITTMANN Group Successfully Puts ERP System PSIpenta into Operation at Turkish Production Site
PU
05/09Psi Software : Researches Automated Driving in Bus Depots with Partners in the IDEA Project
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
PSI Software AG: Change in the Executive Board

05/15/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PSI Software AG: Change in the Executive Board

15-May-2023 / 20:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software AG: Change in the Executive Board

Berlin, May 15, 2023 – The Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Dipl.-Ing. Robert Klaffus (43) as an additional member of the Executive Board for a period of five years and plans to permanently expand the Board of Management to three members. Robert Klaffus will take up his position in the second half of the year and, after a familiarization and transition period, is expected to take over as Chief Executive Officer from Dr. Harald Schrimpf (58), who will then step down prematurely after more than 20 years at the head of the Company.

With this step, the Supervisory Board is initiating the generation change on the Executive Board of PSI and supporting the further growth of PSI by expanding the Executive Board.

Robert Klaffus has worked for the Siemens-Group since 2005, most recently as Senior Vice President Operations in the Electrification division.
 


End of Inside Information

15-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1633591

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1633591  15-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
