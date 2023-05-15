EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PSI Software AG: Change in the Executive Board
15-May-2023 / 20:07 CET/CEST
PSI Software AG: Change in the Executive Board
Berlin, May 15, 2023 – The Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Dipl.-Ing. Robert Klaffus (43) as an additional member of the Executive Board for a period of five years and plans to permanently expand the Board of Management to three members. Robert Klaffus will take up his position in the second half of the year and, after a familiarization and transition period, is expected to take over as Chief Executive Officer from Dr. Harald Schrimpf (58), who will then step down prematurely after more than 20 years at the head of the Company.
With this step, the Supervisory Board is initiating the generation change on the Executive Board of PSI and supporting the further growth of PSI by expanding the Executive Board.
Robert Klaffus has worked for the Siemens-Group since 2005, most recently as Senior Vice President Operations in the Electrification division.
Language:
English
Company:
PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax:
+49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail:
ir@psi.de
Internet:
www.psi.de
ISIN:
DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN:
A0Z1JH
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange