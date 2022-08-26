Log in
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
23.78 EUR   -4.52%
11:48aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:44aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:01aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2022 / 17:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Trippel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.25 EUR 20127.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.2500 EUR 20127.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77675  26.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
