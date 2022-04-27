Log in
04/27 11:14:03 am EDT
37.20 EUR   -1.98%
11:01aPSI Software AG Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaeas, SE) with Dualistic Management System
EQ
04/25PSI SOFTWARE : Presents Software Solutions for Energy Companies at the Powertage 2022 in Zurich
PU
04/20PSI SOFTWARE : Energy Markets Delivers ETRM System to Energie AG Oberösterreich
PU
PSI Software AG Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaeas, SE) with Dualistic Management System

04/27/2022 | 11:01am EDT
DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PSI Software AG Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaeas, SE) with Dualistic Management System

27.04.2022 / 16:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software AG Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaeas, SE) with Dualistic Management System

Berlin, April 27, 2022 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of PSI Software AG resolved on April 25, 2022 to prepare the conversion of the company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) with the name PSI Software SE by way of a change of legal form in accordance with Art. 2 para. 4 in conjunction with Art. 37 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of October 8, 2011 on the Statute for a European stock corporation. The dualistic management system, consisting of an Executive Board as the management body and a Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, shall also continue under the SE legal form. The responsibilities and composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will remain unaffected by the new structure. The registered office of the Company is to remain in Berlin.

The conversion into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, that the Annual General Meeting of PSI Software AG approves the conversion plan and the Articles of Association of the future PSI Software SE contained therein. Corresponding resolution proposals are to be submitted for approval at the latest at the Annual General Meeting in May 2023. The effectiveness of the conversion into the legal form of an SE also requires that the procedure for the agreement on the involvement of the employees in the future PSI Software SE is completed or terminated prior to registration. According to current planning, the employee involvement procedure is expected to be initiated in May 2022.

As a result of the SE Transformation, the legal position of the shareholders of PSI Software AG remains fundamentally unaffected. They will hold the same number of no-par value shares in PSI Software SE. In addition, the stock exchange trading of the shares will not be affected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of the future PSI Software SE will continue to bear the previous ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9 and WKN A0Z1JH.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: KPierschke@psi.de


27.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1337031

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1337031  27.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337031&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
