PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
16 June 2021
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
In the time period from 9 June 2021 until and including 11 June 2021, a number of 5,407 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
acquired
|Average price
(EUR)
|Total value
(EUR)
|9 Jun. 21
|2,469
|27.7418
|68,494.50
|10 Jun. 21
|1,469
|27.9660
|41,082.05
|11 Jun. 21
|1,469
|28.3319
|41,619.56
|
|
|
|
|Total
|5,407
|27.9630
|151,196.12
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 9 June 2021 until and including 11 June 2021 amounts to 5,407 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
