    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

06/16/2021 | 07:45am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

16.06.2021 / 13:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
16 June 2021

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 9 June 2021 until and including 11 June 2021, a number of 5,407 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
9 Jun. 21 2,469 27.7418 68,494.50
10 Jun. 21 1,469 27.9660 41,082.05
11 Jun. 21 1,469 28.3319 41,619.56
       
Total 5,407 27.9630 151,196.12
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 9 June 2021 until and including 11 June 2021 amounts to 5,407 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1208727  16.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 233 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 15,3 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2021 34,6 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 455 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 086
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,63 €
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG18.85%552
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.85%1 945 858
SEA LIMITED36.24%142 221
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.43%105 778
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.09%61 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC5.10%61 741