  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PSI Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:31 2022-06-20 am EDT
28.90 EUR   -0.69%
11:22aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:04aPSI SOFTWARE : among Europe's Climate Leaders according to Financial Times
PU
06/17PSI SOFTWARE : and Partners Design an Interoperable Ecosystem via Living Lab Cologne
PU
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

06/20/2022 | 11:22am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

20.06.2022 / 17:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
20 June 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 10 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a number of 10,584 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
10 June 22 1,941 30.2000 58,618.20
13 June 22 1,941 29.2000 56,677.20
14 June 22 1,941 29.0227 56,333.06
15 June 22 879 29.0465 25,531.87
16 June 22 1,941 28.6651 55,638.96
17 June 22 1,941 28.8773 56,050.84
       
Total 10,584 29.1809 308,850.13
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 amounts to 11,325 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1379685  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
