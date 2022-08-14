PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
14 August 2022
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
In the time period from 5 August 2022 until and including 5 August 2022, a number of 941 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
acquired
|Average price
(EUR)
|Total value
(EUR)
|5 August 22
|941
|25.1256
|23,643.19
|
|
|
|
|Total
|941
|25.1256
|23,643.19
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 5 August 2022 amounts to 66,613 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de