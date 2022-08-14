Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PSI Software AG
  News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-12 am EDT
25.70 EUR   +0.39%
08/12PSI SOFTWARE : is Consortium Leader in the Joint Research Project PROGRESS
PU
08/11PSI SOFTWARE : Presents Software for Energy Supplier at the CIGRÉ 2022 in Paris
PU
08/09PSI SOFTWARE : Stadtwerke Leipzig GmbH Successfully Implements Optimization Software from PSI
PU
Summary 
Summary

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

08/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

14.08.2022 / 21:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

 

Information on share buyback program

14 August 2022

 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

 

 

In the time period from 5 August 2022 until and including 5 August 2022, a number of 941 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
5 August 22 941 25.1256 23,643.19
       
Total 941 25.1256 23,643.19

 

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 5 August 2022 amounts to 66,613 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

 

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and

Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

 

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


14.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1420037  14.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
