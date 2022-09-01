Log in
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
02:50 2022-09-01 pm EDT
22.88 EUR   -3.07%
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

09/01/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

01.09.2022 / 20:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

 

Information on share buyback program
1 September 2022
 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
 

In the time period from 24 August 2022 until and including 31 August 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.


Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
24 August 22 1,941 24.7985 48,133.89
25 August 22 1,941 24.9031 48,336.92
26 August 22 1,941 23.8852 46,361.17
29 August 22 1,941 23.5827 45,774.02
30 August 22 1,941 24.0953 46,768.98
31 August 22 1,941 23.7432 46,085.55
       
Total 11,646 24.1680 281,460.53

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 31 August 2022 amounts to 83,652 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1433819  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433819&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
