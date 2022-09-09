Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PSI Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:30 2022-09-09 pm EDT
22.93 EUR   +2.12%
05:18pPSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/01PSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/30PSI SOFTWARE : EWE NETZ and wesernetz Bremen Migrate to Control System PSIcontrol 4.9
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

09/09/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

09.09.2022 / 23:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
 

Information on share buyback program
9 September 2022
 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
 

In the time period from 1 September 2022 until and including 8 September 2022, a number of 9,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.


Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
1 Sep. 22 1,941 23.0892 48,816.14
2 Sep. 22 1,441 23.3980 33,716.52
5 Sep. 22 1,241 22.9626 28,496.59
6 Sep. 22 1,941 23.1397 44,914.16
7 Sep. 22 1,941 22.6214 43,908.14
8 Sep. 22 1,365 22.3239 30,472.12
       
Total 9,870 22.9305 226,323.66

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 8 September 2022 amounts to 93,522 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439751  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
05:18pPSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/01PSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/30PSI SOFTWARE : EWE NETZ and wesernetz Bremen Migrate to Control System PSIcontrol 4.9
PU
08/26PSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/26PSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/26PSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/25PSI SOFTWARE : Delivers ERP System to Swiss DELTRON AG
PU
08/24PSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/23PSI SOFTWARE : Presents Future-oriented IT Systems for Public Transport at InnoTrans
PU
08/19PSI SOFTWARE : will Research the Use of Industrial Artificial Intelligence in Gas Grids
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 266 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2022 19,1 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2022 72,0 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 357 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Average target price 43,45 €
Spread / Average Target 89,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-51.51%349
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.13%1 928 014
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.97%61 268
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.43%51 036
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.75%50 879
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.79%47 062