PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
9 September 2022
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
In the time period from 1 September 2022 until and including 8 September 2022, a number of 9,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
acquired
|Average price
(EUR)
|Total value
(EUR)
|1 Sep. 22
|1,941
|23.0892
|48,816.14
|2 Sep. 22
|1,441
|23.3980
|33,716.52
|5 Sep. 22
|1,241
|22.9626
|28,496.59
|6 Sep. 22
|1,941
|23.1397
|44,914.16
|7 Sep. 22
|1,941
|22.6214
|43,908.14
|8 Sep. 22
|1,365
|22.3239
|30,472.12
|
|
|
|
|Total
|9,870
|22.9305
|226,323.66
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 8 September 2022 amounts to 93,522 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de