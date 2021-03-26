Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PSI Software AG    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

03/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, March 26, 2021 - The Executive Board of PSI Software AG (ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9) decided to buy back up to 50,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.32 percent of the capital stock) through the stock exchange for the implementation of this years employee participation program.

The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 AktG (Aktiengesetz − German Stock Corporation Act) as authorized by the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2020. The shares may be used for all the purposes authorised in the General Meeting. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 1.300,000.

The share buyback will begin on March 29, 2021 and will be completed by April 30, 2021. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbor rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

  1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.
  2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in February 2021.

PSI Group develops its own software products for integrated solutions to optimize the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
11:43aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
PU
11:43aPSI SOFTWARE  : Logistics is Exclusive Partner at the FIR Digital Theme Day 2021
PU
11:10aPRESS RELEASE  : PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation P..
DJ
11:09aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
EQ
03/24PSI SOFTWARE  : Exceeds Guidance 2020 with Strong Final Quarter
PU
03/24PRESS RELEASE : PSI Exceeds Guidance 2020 with Strong Final Quarter
DJ
03/24PSI SOFTWARE  : Exceeds Guidance 2020 with Strong Final Quarter
EQ
03/19PSI SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03/18PSI SOFTWARE  : Subsidiary Moveo Extends Personnel Dispatching System Profahr to..
PU
02/16PSI SOFTWARE  : among Germany's top 10 climate-conscious companies according to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 10,6 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2020 32,8 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 381 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,55 €
Last Close Price 24,30 €
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG12.30%529
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.86%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED1.79%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.66%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-11.56%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.58%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ