Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PSI Software AG    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software : ASMET Successfully Puts Warehouse Management System PSIwms into Operation

12/18/2020 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Logistics center in Moszna-Parcela near Warsaw. Source: ASMET

Berlin, December 18, 2020 - After the commissioning of PSI Polska Sp. z o.o. in January 2019 with the implementation of the Warehouse Management System PSIwms in the new logistics center, ASMET Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. has been successfully put the system into operation.

PSIwms controls the flow of goods in the logistics center in Moszna-Parcela near Warsaw on the basis of optimized storage algorithms. In combination with the automated warehouse, this makes the logistics processes more efficient. One of the greatest challenges of the project was the processing of orders on the basis of cross-product units of measurement, which result from the specificity of the metal industry and the customer-oriented strategy of ASMET.

The material flow control module from PSI is used to control the shuttle warehouse. This communicates with the forklifts and conveyor belts in order to control the automatic storage and transport processes. Since the start and migration of the entire logistics center, the system has been continuously updated according to customer requirements. The order processing of KANBAN, the integration into the Unifaun shipping system and the automatic control of Crown forklifts will be used shortly.

PSIwms will facilitate the implementation of new work routines in the future and also increase acceptance among employees. Due to the current corona lockdown, the implementation was carried out via remote control.

ASMET offers a comprehensive supply of fasteners for machines and systems in the construction, energy, petrochemical, agricultural and automotive industries.

On the basis of its own software products, the PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material at suppliers (energy networks, energy trading, public passenger transport) and industry (raw material extraction, metal production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:38:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
08:39aPSI SOFTWARE : ASMET Successfully Puts Warehouse Management System PSIwms into O..
PU
12/11PSI SOFTWARE : Wirtschaftswoche Lists PSI Logistics as "Digital Pioneer SMEs 202..
PU
12/07PSI SOFTWARE : E.ON Commissions PSI with Delivery of Enhanced Redispatch 2.0 Mod..
PU
12/02PSI SOFTWARE : Intelligent IoT Application PSIup Supports Infection Protection
PU
11/24PSI SOFTWARE : to Deliver Redispatch Solution 2.0 to Network Operator ENERVIE Ve..
PU
11/20PSI SOFTWARE : Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG
PU
11/20PSI SOFTWARE : Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG
EQ
10/30PSI SOFTWARE : with Stable New Orders and Sales Also in Third Quarter
PU
10/30PSI SOFTWARE : with Stable New Orders and Sales Also in Third Quarter
EQ
10/23PSI SOFTWARE : KAN Deploys APS, MES and SCADA based on the Platform PSIasm
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 224 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2020 11,4 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2020 51,0 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 360 M 441 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,73 €
Last Close Price 23,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG10.58%441
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.05%1 658 924
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.27%114 866
SEA LIMITED392.42%100 846
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC106.12%61 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.56%50 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ