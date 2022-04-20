PSI Software : Energy Markets Delivers ETRM System to Energie AG Oberösterreich

[Link] The Power Tower of ENERGIE AG. Source: Energie AG

Berlin, April 20, 2022 - PSI Energy Markets GmbH has been commissioned by the utility company Energie AG Oberösterreich with the delivery of the energy trading system PSImarket. As a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the solution will support operational trading activities, portfolio management as well as analysis and risk management.

As an integrated standard platform, PSImarket offers all necessary functionalities for end-to-end support for the entire energy trading and procurement processes. These include contract, portfolio and risk management as well as planning and optimization. Set up as an agile project, functionalities for analysis and risk management in particular should be usable, in addition to the reduction of manual activities for trade entry and portfolio management.

Thanks to a modern Java-based web GUI with PSI Click-Design, graphical user interfaces can be quickly and easily adapted to individual customer needs and designed to be clear and easy to use.

As a cloud-based SaaS solution, PSImarket enables full encryption. This significantly increases secure data exchange, transparency and also control. Hosting is carried out via a cloud service.

Energie AG Oberösterreich is the modern and efficient provider of electricity, gas, heat, water as well as waste disposal and information and communication technology services. The Group stands for the highest quality and reliability of products, processes and services. In order to implement the sustainability goals, part of the electricity is generated in own power plants according to the highest ecological standards.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs about 2,200 people worldwide.