PSI Software : Implements New Production Planning Software Solution at Alu-met

[Link] Source: Aluminium GmbH Nachrodt

Berlin, December 5, 2022 - PSI Metals and PSI FLS Fuzzy Logik & Neuro Systeme have jointly implemented the Qualicision -based PSImetals Casthouse Scheduler at aluminum manufacturer Alu-met. This will digitalize and optimize the production planning processes.

Alu-met is a European group of companies specializing in the production and supply of high-quality aluminum extrusion bolts. This combines the know-how of Aluminium GmbH Nachrodt in Germany and Speedline Aluminium-Gießerei GmbH in Austria. Together, the two modern plants produce more than 150,000 tons of extrusion billets annually for the Central European market. The plants are continuously optimized to increase production capacity, safety standards and energy efficiency.

"With PSImetals Casthouse Scheduler, we achieve higher transparency, speed and punctuality. At the same time, production costs are reduced. With the new planning tool, we are able to set and view all KPIs necessary for the production planning. It also enables harmonized collaboration between the sales and production teams. This is an important step towards digitalizing our processes," says Dr. Gerhard Anger, Managing Director of Alu-met.

Frank Hildebrandt, plant manager at Alu-met, adds: "Through its integrated planning based on Qualicision, the new Casthouse Scheduler helps us to define an organized sequence of our production planning. Our team was able to manage the rollout of the solution at the Austrian site on its own. The digitalization of our production planning process creates significantly improved transparency of our processes and ensure a higher production efficiency."

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.