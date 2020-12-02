Log in
PSI Software : Intelligent IoT Application PSIup Supports Infection Protection

12/02/2020 | 05:51am EST
Display of archive values and ventilation intervals. Source: PSI

Berlin, 2 December 2020 - The PSI subsidiary PSI Mines&Roads GmbH uses the intelligent IoT application PSIup, which is based on the group's own software platform, to monitor the CO2 content of indoor air which is also an indicator for the proportion of potentially virus-contaminated aerosols such as Covid-19. Based on regular measurements, the system therefore alerts registered users before the maximum recommended CO2 limit is reached, for example by SMS or e-mail, and prompts them to ventilate.

Against the background of continuing high Covid-19 figures, PSI will be using the SCADA-based cloud application PSIup with commercially available CO2 measuring devices as sensors for monitoring the air quality of its own offices and meeting rooms in the short term. After self-calibration, the sensors deliver reliable CO2, humidity and temperature readings to the 'easy-to-parameterize' solution. This alerts registered users in the respective room via SMS or e-mail when the CO2 value reaches the maximum recommended level. As a result, health prevention is practiced and at the same time expensive heat losses due to incorrect ventilation are minimized.

The air quality monitoring is completed by views of historical measured value curves or the graphic presentation of the current values per room. This energy-saving solution for the preventive protection of employees is currently in the rollout phase at the PSI site in Aschaffenburg and, based on initial experience, is also suitable for schools, care and senior citizen facilities or public authorities.

PSIup is a Software-as-a-Service application (SaaS) for online monitoring and optimization e.g. for flexible Smart City solutions in cities and municipalities and can therefore be used directly ('Up and Running'). Urban infrastructures can be equipped with sensors for measuring waste container levels, for water level measurements, fine dust measurements in city centers or the recording of brightness values for the operation of street lighting, and be monitored and intelligently controlled with PSIup. The scalable PSI solution is combinable and extendible with numerous products from the group and the hosting is also possible in PSI's own cloud.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
