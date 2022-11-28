PSI Software : Logistics Listed for the Fifth Time as "TOP Employer for Medium-Sized Businesses" by Focus-Business

[Link] Source: Focus in cooperation with Factfield

Berlin, November 28, 2022 - PSI Logistics GmbH is one of the 4,000 best employers in Germany in the current ranking of the "TOP Employers for Medium-Sized Businesses" list, which is updated annually by the business magazine Focus-Business.

For the listing published on November 26, 2022, Focus-Business and research partner FactField GmbH conducted a large-scale survey across all industries in Germany. More than 550,000 employee reviews as well as existing online reviews on over 38,000 companies with 11 to 500 employees were evaluated. The range of questions reflected, among other things, the attractiveness of the employer and the working environment, working conditions and career prospects.

Employer ratings with a rating average of at least 3.5 stars on a scale of 1 to 5 served as the basis for the survey. The final ranking of the companies is derived from a point value calculated from the factors rating average and number of ratings (of all data sources). In addition, the employers were grouped into size categories according to the number of their employees, compared with the companies in their reference group and rated. The top list is broken down by industry branches.

Around 4,000 employers with the best scores across all groups made it into the current ranking, including PSI Logistics. With a good overall rating, PSI Logistics was awarded the title of "Top Employer for Medium-Sized Companies 2023", making it one of the best employers in Germany for the fifth time in a row in the assessment of employees, applicants and the analysts of the research institute.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs over 2,200 people worldwide.