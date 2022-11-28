Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PSI Software AG
  News
  Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04:49 2022-11-28 am EST
22.65 EUR   -2.37%
05:05aPsi Software : Logistics Listed for the Fifth Time as "TOP Employer for Medium-Sized Businesses" by Focus-Business
PU
11/22Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/21Psi Software : and Partners Launch Research Project DISEGO
PU
Summary 
Summary

PSI Software : Logistics Listed for the Fifth Time as "TOP Employer for Medium-Sized Businesses" by Focus-Business

11/28/2022 | 05:05am EST
[Link]

Source: Focus in cooperation with Factfield

Berlin, November 28, 2022 - PSI Logistics GmbH is one of the 4,000 best employers in Germany in the current ranking of the "TOP Employers for Medium-Sized Businesses" list, which is updated annually by the business magazine Focus-Business.

For the listing published on November 26, 2022, Focus-Business and research partner FactField GmbH conducted a large-scale survey across all industries in Germany. More than 550,000 employee reviews as well as existing online reviews on over 38,000 companies with 11 to 500 employees were evaluated. The range of questions reflected, among other things, the attractiveness of the employer and the working environment, working conditions and career prospects.

Employer ratings with a rating average of at least 3.5 stars on a scale of 1 to 5 served as the basis for the survey. The final ranking of the companies is derived from a point value calculated from the factors rating average and number of ratings (of all data sources). In addition, the employers were grouped into size categories according to the number of their employees, compared with the companies in their reference group and rated. The top list is broken down by industry branches.

Around 4,000 employers with the best scores across all groups made it into the current ranking, including PSI Logistics. With a good overall rating, PSI Logistics was awarded the title of "Top Employer for Medium-Sized Companies 2023", making it one of the best employers in Germany for the fifth time in a row in the assessment of employees, applicants and the analysts of the research institute.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs over 2,200 people worldwide.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 255 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2022 14,9 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net cash 2022 49,5 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 360 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 256
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,20 €
Average target price 40,67 €
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-49.89%375
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 844 908
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.73%50 864
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.63%49 598
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.22%45 896
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.44%31 718